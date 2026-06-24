When Ewelike Uchechi Amethysta noticed unusual hair growing on her body as a young girl, she never imagined it would one day develop into a full beard

Years later, the condition has exposed the Nigerian lady to ridicule, unsolicited advice and endless questions from strangers

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Uchechi opened up about navigating the stigma attached to her appearance, failed attempts to find a cure and her message for women living with the same condition

As the hair on Ewelike Uchechi Amethysta's body became thicker with age, she hoped it was just a phase that would eventually pass.

Instead, it spread to her face, growing into a beard that attracted stares, whispers and hurtful remarks from acquaintances and strangers in public.

Ewelike Uchechi Amethysta says she deals with stigmatisation by embracing who she is. Photo Credit: Uche HairyAngel

Source: Facebook

According to MSD Manual, the medical term for excessive, coarse hair growth in women, specifically in male-like patterns (such as a beard, moustache, chest, or back), is hirsutism. The most common cause is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which involves an overproduction of male hormones (androgens)

The search for a permanent solution brought disappointment after disappointment, but she refused to let the condition steal her confidence.

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Uchechi, known on Facebook as Uche HairyAngel, shared how she first realised she was different, the emotional burden of living with excessive hair growth, the treatments that failed to help, and the heartfelt advice she has for women facing the same reality.

How Uchechi discovered she had excessive hair

Speaking with Legit.ng about how she noticed her excessive hair growth, which began when she was much younger, Uchechi, a 26-year-old realtor, said she could recall that she began shaving when she was seven years old and in primary three.

"I can't remember the exact age, but from what I can recall, I was already shaving in Primary 3. I was 7 years old then. My mother and aunt were mainly concerned about the pubic and armpit hair because it was unusual for a child my age.

"They did not allow me to bathe with my relatives or friends or go around unclothed, the way many children did. My aunt would often express concern, saying in Igbo, "kee ihe aga akpọkwanụ nkea, aga akpọ gị okenye ka ọbụ nwata" (which means "What exactly should this be called, should you be called an adult or a child?").

"My facial hair wasn't as thick as it is now. It was soft and curled close to my skin, and you could only notice it because of its dark colour. It was the hair on my legs and other areas that was thicker and more visible. As a child, however, I did not think much of it. I lived freely like every other child and enjoyed my childhood. The main challenge for me at that age was having to shave regularly."

Uchechi faces stigma due to her situation

Uchechi, who hails from Imo state, recounted how she began receiving unsolicited hurtful comments, stares and stigma due to her excessive hair growth.

"Before I entered boarding school, I never really took seriously what people said about my hair or even paid much attention to the stares. Most times, I was too busy playing and having fun. My friends did not isolate me because of it. Sometimes they would pull my hair just to annoy me, and some called me "ajị mgbada," but we would laugh about it and move on. When I entered boarding school at the age of 9, everything changed.

"The stigmatisation became more obvious. People stared, asked insensitive questions, made assumptions and sometimes mocked me because of my appearance. For the first time, I became very conscious of how different I looked from other girls..."

Uchechi, who has a bachelor's degree in biological sciences, admitted that the stigma she faced affected her confidence for a long time. Even landlords and caretakers in Port Harcourt rejected her due to her appearance.

However, as she got older, she was faced with either spending the rest of her life trying to meet people's expectations or accepting herself the way she is, and she chose the latter.

"For a long time, it affected my confidence because I was constantly aware of those differences. However, as I got older, I realised that I could either spend my life trying to meet other people's expectations or accept myself for who I am.

"What helped me the most was understanding that my worth is not determined by my appearance or by other people's opinions. I focused on building my confidence, educating myself, pursuing my goals and surrounding myself with people who accepted me.

"Today, I deal with stigmatisation by embracing who I am and refusing to let negative comments define me. Not everyone will understand my journey, and that's okay. I have learned to focus on those who show kindness and respect rather than those who choose to judge. My appearance is only one part of who I am; it does not define my character, abilities, or value as a person."

Uchechi reflects on failed attempts for permanent cure

Legit.ng asked Uchechi if she had tried to find a permanent cure for her excessive hair growth, and she replied in the affirmative, recounting all her failed attempts at getting one.

"Yes, I considered a permanent solution for many years. I have health professionals around me, from my dad to relatives on both my maternal and paternal sides, as well as family friends who are pharmacists, nurses and doctors. They all tried their best to help, but nothing changed.

"I also tried countless solutions recommended by people both online and offline. In fact, I became so desperate that I spent a lot of money searching for a cure. At one point, I even used my school fees to pay for what I hoped would be the final treatment at a specialist hospital in Enugu, despite different advice from doctors I had previously consulted.

"After three months of taking various pills and injections, with side effects that were quite difficult to cope with, I went for a follow-up appointment. The doctor sat me down and asked about my family history. I told him everything. After listening to me, he simply said, "Go home and relax. Be happy. Live your life as though you are the only person that exists in the whole universe." He said many other things that day, but those words stayed with me..."

She continued:

"When I got home, I brought out all my records... medical results, products, drugs and payment slips. I am someone who keeps records, so I had everything. As I looked through them, I thought about how many years I had spent trying to change myself because of the opinions and actions of people who made me feel like there was something wrong with me.

"I became very angry with myself. For about a week, I stayed indoors reflecting on everything I had been through. Then I made a decision, one that I still stand by today and will continue to stand by for the rest of my life. I decided to stop fighting myself and start accepting myself. I chose peace over endless treatments, self-acceptance over self-rejection and happiness over the constant pursuit of other people's approval. That decision changed my life."

She, however, noted that her condition has never affected her relationship life.

Ewelike Uchechi Amethysta shares how she has learnt to deal with the hurtful comments that she gets due to her excessive hair. Photo Credit: Uche HairyAngel

Source: Facebook

Uchechi's message to women with same condition

Uchechi has a powerful message for other women in Nigeria and beyond who are living with the same condition as hers.

"My message to women who have the same condition is simple: first, make sure you seek proper medical advice and understand the cause of your hair growth. Don't rely solely on what people say online or in your surroundings. If it is something that can be treated and you choose to treat it, that is perfectly fine. If it is genetic or something that cannot be changed easily, please do not spend your entire life hating yourself because of it.

"I know how painful the comments, stares, jokes, and rejection can be. I know what it feels like to constantly wish you looked different. But I also know that there is peace in self-acceptance. Your facial hair does not determine your worth as a woman. It does not define your intelligence, your beauty, your abilities, or your future. For years, I allowed other people's opinions to affect how I saw myself.

"Looking back now, I wish I had been kinder to myself. I wish I had understood earlier that being different is not a crime. Whether you choose to shave, wax, laser, undergo treatment, or embrace it the way I have, let that decision be yours and not one forced on you by society.

"Most importantly, be kind to yourself. You deserve the same love, respect, happiness, and opportunities as everyone else. And remember, confidence does not come from looking like everyone else. Sometimes, it comes from having the courage to be yourself in a world that expects you to be someone else."

Hairy lady shaves her beard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hairy lady had shared a video which showed the moment she shaved her beard.

Although her family members, including her mother, had visible facial hair, she grew up thinking she would be different, but she was disappointed.

In a video, the hairy lady clarified that the growth of facial hair on her skin was hereditary and not a medical condition.

Source: Legit.ng