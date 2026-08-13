A popular social media cleric, Prophet Samuel King Ministries, posted a detailed prophecy on Instagram warning actress Regina Daniels of alleged plots against her

The prophet claimed Regina's phones were tapped from November last year until April, and warned her against live videos about personal matters

The post gained widespread attention weeks after Regina Daniels went quiet on her social media platforms without any explanation

A prophecy targeting Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has gone viral on Instagram, raising fresh concern among fans who had already noticed her unusual absence from social media.

The post came from a cleric identified as Prophet Samuel King Ministries, who shared a detailed message addressed directly to the actress, accompanied by a customised flyer bearing her image.

Regina Daniels disappears from social media as startling prophecy surfaces. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princednwoko

Source: Instagram

What the Prophet Claimed About Regina Daniels

In the post, the prophet claimed that enemies were working to silence Regina rather than physically harm her, warning that those around her, including friends and workers, could not be fully trusted.

He alleged that her phones had been monitored between November last year and April this year, and that private investigators had been deployed to gather information on her. According to the prophet, the goal was to build damaging material that would be used as blackmail to control her actions and public behaviour.

He also mentioned three states, Abia, Anambra, and Delta, saying that whatever was done against her in those places had been broken. The cleric urged Regina to avoid making live videos about her personal life, to protect her children, and to exercise extreme caution around pastors and family members.

He also pointed her towards opportunities in America and Hollywood, calling it an answer to a divine purpose over her life.

"They sent private investigators to gather intelligence around you. They have dirt on you and are creating more, not to kill you but to silence your voice and your conscience," the prophet wrote.

He added: "Your phones are tapped, Regina. They heard all your conversations from last November until April of this year."

Fans React to the Prophecy about Regina Daniels

The prophecy landed at a time when many of Regina's followers had already begun asking questions about her noticeable absence from online spaces, with some noting she had gone without posting for close to a month.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@simplynellymore wrote:

"And i was asking about her yesterday cos she has stop posting for a month now😢"

@adashuga001 commented:

"Buh wetin this small girl do gan gan because i no really understand this hatred and attacks on her omo 💔💔💔💔"

@amakaoffordile reacted:

"It is well. She is already passing through alot😢😢😢"

@queen_prisca08 said:

"@regina.daniels change your numbers, be careful of friends and so called family members. Watch and Pray at all times, cover your kids with the blood of Jesus, be vigilant of your surroundings and not tell anyone your moves. @regina.daniels I wish you well babes."

@officialannidaniel shared:

"May God protect you and the genuine yours Amen 🙏"

@highly_inflammable1 urged:

"@regina.daniels @rita.daniels06 pls don't joke with any messages from this alter 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Regina Daniels’ sudden absence online takes a new turn as prophecy emerges. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels marks sons' birthdays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated her sons, Munir and Khalifa, on their 6th and 4th birthdays.

The actress organised the celebration on July 3, 2026, amid her estranged relationship with her husband Ned Nwoko, who had marked the occasion without her on June 29, 2026.

During her event, Regina distributed packaged food and gifts to children who came to celebrate while expressing immense appreciation to her mother for being her biggest motivation.

Source: Legit.ng