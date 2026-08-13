Daddy Freeze pushed back against Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat's description of car spotters as criminals

The media personality acknowledged that some car spotters behave aggressively but argued the government's response was excessive

Daddy Freeze proposed that the government create guidelines, tax the activity, and build a legitimate industry around it

Media personality Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the Lagos State government's stance on car spotters, disagreeing with the decision to label them criminals while also acknowledging some of their behaviour needs to change.

The debate was triggered after Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat publicly condemned the practice of car spotters stopping luxury vehicles along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Daddy Freeze addresses the controversy surrounding car spotters on Lagos roads. Photo: daddyfreeze/obafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

Obafemi Hamzat described the activity as criminal and pledged a full clampdown, adding that surveillance cameras had already helped authorities apprehend several offenders, some of whom are currently facing trial at a Magistrate Court.

He also took aim at area boys who harassed guests at TikTok star Peller and Jarvis's wedding, insisting that such conduct is unacceptable.

Responding through a video shared on his Instagram page on August 13, Daddy Freeze said he understood why the activity could come across as irritating, but he stopped short of agreeing that the participants deserve to be treated as criminals.

Daddy Freeze shares his take on car spotters

Daddy Freeze admitted that car spotters can sometimes be aggressive and has personally spoken to some of the popular figures in the space, including YL and Lekki Car Guy, urging them to stop running after vehicles or blocking traffic.

"Abroad, car spotters just stand by the side of the road and take their pictures and shoot their videos and go their way," he said.

However, the media personality argued that the government's hard-line position ignores a bigger question, asking what legitimate opportunities the state has actually created for young people.

"These guys created an industry out of nothing. All they do is buy phones and stand by the side of the road and take pictures of cars that are passing, get some gifts, upload the videos, get some monetised content. If not for this, what else would they do?" he said.

Daddy Freeze discusses the growing debate over car spotters and their activities on Lagos streets. Photo: daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze suggests what Lagos government should do instead

Rather than a crackdown, Daddy Freeze called for a structured approach.

He suggested that the government establish clear guidelines, introduce taxation on the income generated, provide equipment, and deploy police presence to ensure order.

He argued that anyone who violates the rules should then face consequences, not everyone involved in the activity wholesale.

"What you should do is create guidelines, tax them, create opportunities, supply them equipment, put police presence there, give them guidelines. If they go beyond those guidelines, arrest them. But to outrightly say that they're criminal? I think it's unfair," he stated.

The OAP closed by urging the government to rethink its position and recognise the potential of an industry it could regulate and benefit from, rather than simply shut down.

Watch Daddy Freeze address Lagos government on car spotters below:

Daddy Freeze pleads with Army over arrested soldiers at Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze appealed to the Nigerian Army to release soldiers allegedly detained after intervening at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos.

He explained that the soldiers stepped in to control a hostile crowd surrounding the convoy, preventing what could have been a dangerous situation.

While acknowledging possible breaches of military rules, Daddy Freeze urged fellow celebrities to petition the Army for clemency, stressing the soldiers acted in the interest of public safety.

Source: Legit.ng