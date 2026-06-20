Media personality Morayo Brown has shared the deeply personal reason she left Harvesters International Christian Centre years ago

According to her, a painful breakup with a fellow church minister made it difficult for her to remain in the same congregation

Her emotional confession has opened up conversations about heartbreak, healing, and faith within church communities

Popular media personality Morayo Brown has revealed that heartbreak was the reason she left Harvesters International Christian Centre.

The TV host made the revelation during an interview with Pastor Bolaji Idowu, offering fans an honest glimpse into a difficult period that shaped her spiritual and emotional journey.

Speaking about the experience, Morayo disclosed that she and her former partner were both actively involved in ministry at the church.

Morayo says a painful breakup with a fellow church minister made it difficult for her to remain in the same congregation. Photos: Morayo-Brown/Pastor Bolaji Idowu.

Source: Instagram

At the time, she served as the head usher, while her then-boyfriend was also a minister in the church.

What seemed like a promising relationship eventually came to an end, leaving her devastated.

“I left Harvesters Church because of a man. He broke up with me. We were both ministers at the church; I was the head usher, and he was a minister,” she said.

Reactions trail Morayo Afolabi-Brown's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Edvinng stated:

"Lol dating in the house of Lord. I thought fo*ication was a sin? What sermons were your minister boyfriend actually preaching to people?"

@WudiSnipper noted:

"Immorality in the house of the most high… or should I say f*rnication in the presence of God.. people going to church are just wasting their time and tithe money!!!"

@Ola_ayeni_ wrote:

"Years ago, there was this handsome widowed pastor who was transferred to the branch of our church. Suddenly, single ladies from different streets started flocking to the church, always dancing during service and giving dramatic testimonies. Eventually, the pastor married a lady from another town. Come see triple handkerchiefs and buckets of tears. Many sisters stopped attending the church after then."

@MrRealPz shared:

"Like how do you go to harvesters and think you’re really serving God, or the Holy Spirit go move? That is Ashawo headquarters. Gay ushers na water. I can only go to the church to catch them hoes and baddies because na where them Dey gather every Sunday. Chaii"

@sam4se noted:

"Morayo’s story is a powerful reminder that leaders, ministers, and workers in the church are human beings dealing with very real, often hidden, heartbreak. Her willingness to share this journey helps remove the stigma of 'perfect' religious life"

@Ogechex wrote:

"She was never in the church to seek the face of God, rather the face of the man, that's why she left because of the man."

Morayo Brown says she served as the head usher, while her then-boyfriend was also a minister in the church. Photo: Morayo Brown.

Source: Instagram

Morayo Afolabi-Brown encourages Annie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo Afolabi-Brown was in the news again.

She shared her view on 2baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well.

In a post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate.

Source: Legit.ng