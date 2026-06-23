Susan Eberechi, a fast-rising relationship expert, made a surprising personal announcement about her marriage

In an emotional post, she revealed the major change in her relationship life and her decision going forward

Susan Eberechi’s revelations spurred mixed reactions online as many criticised her for the nature of her content

Relationship expert Susan Eberechi, widely known for defending men and criticising women’s behaviour, has announced the end of her marriage in an emotional social media post.

Eberechi, who built her brand by advising men and challenging traditional narratives around relationships.

Relationship coach Susan Eberechi shares unexpected marriage breakup news. Credit: @su.unsual

Source: Instagram

She revealed that despite her public stance, her personal life took a painful turn.

In her heartfelt message, Eberechi admitted:

"I focused so much on being the perfect wife any man would desire and paid little attention to finding the right man. 'I deserve better, ' I kept telling myself. Not just financially but emotionally, mentally and spiritually too. I begged too many times; I apologised too many times; I cried too many times. I was wrong. My choice was wrong. And now I live with the consequences of my decision. MY MARRIAGE ENDED!!"

Eberechi added that she is determined to move forward, saying:

"I'm going back to work and building a bigger brand. THANK YOU."

Her announcement has sparked conversations online, with many noting the irony of a relationship expert facing such a personal setback.

See her post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress and businesswoman Biola Bayo saddened fans after announcing that her marriage has ended.

In a heartfelt social media post celebrating her ex-husband’s birthday, she shared lovely pictures but also disclosed that they have been separated since April last year.

Biola told her fans not to be surprised that she referred to him as her ex-husband, openly confirming the breakdown of their marriage. She added that both parties have been mature about the situation and are committed to co-parenting their son.

Biola Bayo hints at reasons for the marriage breakdown

In her post caption, Biola gave a hint about the reasons behind the collapse of her marriage.

She emphasised that it is better to be alive to tell the story and asked her fans to pray for her and her ex-partner.

Biola revealed that while she spends her days making people happy, she often cries herself to sleep at night. She urged her followers to be kind to others because everyone is fighting battles unseen.

She also shared that she draws strength from her faith in Christ, who loves her.

It is worth recalling that Biola Bayo has supported many colleagues through her talk show, “Talk To B.”

She helped bring to light the heartbreaking story of Dupe Jaiyesimi’s childlessness and was instrumental in raising money for a car to mark Dupe’s 60th birthday.

Similarly, another actress, Jumoke George, received millions from fans after appearing on Biola’s show.

Susan Eberechi reveals her marriage has ended. Credit: @su.unusual

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Susan's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ozioma_electronics said:

"No be this woman be pickme president men defendant ahhhhh what happened 😮."

milly_asin_millicent said:

"This can’t be true 😢😢😢 She’s a perfect definition of harvest me whole sale ooo chai."

organics_by_deeh said:

"The gender you defended with your whole life don later show you shege pro max .. ndi “I made a wrong choice “ 😂😂😂."

gerald_a_priestly_king said:

"Most women hating on her because she spoke up for men. God has only just started with her. She will be found by a man that loves her like her Father loves her. She’s a phenomenal woman and most know that. May God bless her wherever she is and may the love of God and men overwhelm her heart in Jesus name."

seriousmatter1984 said:

"There is no vip in patriarchy 😂😂😂."

rosemary_isong said:

"After all your videos for men 😩😂😂😂 never defend men never never."

Peggy hints at broken marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Peggy Ovire had shared a new video that caught the attention of her fans on social media and sparked numerous comments.

In the clip, she showcased her transformation as she glammed up in a purple aso-oke outfit with a matching headgear.

Fans had mixed reactions after watching the video, with some stepping in to caution critics of the actress’s marriage.

Source: Legit.ng