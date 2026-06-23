A Nigerian businesswoman shared an unusual spiritual experience she had while listening to Pastor Jerry Eze

The lady revealed that she received a direct instruction from God to turn her car around and clean her office signpost

The morning prayer convener gave a live prophecy that matched her exact physical actions at that moment

A Nigerian businesswoman with the TikTok username @chekslaundrycleaning has shared a video detailing an unusual spiritual experience after listening to a prophecy from Pastor Jerry Eze.

The lady, who runs a professional laundry and cleaning service, disclosed how a sudden change in her morning routine led to a real-time prophetic confirmation.

A businesswoman opens up on a rare instruction she received from God while listening to Jerry Eze's prayers. Photo credit: @chekslaundrycleaning/TikTok, Jerry Eze/Facebook

Source: TikTok

NSPPD member shares spiritual encounter

According to the woman, she had just dropped her children off at school and was driving to the gym for her morning workout. Mid-journey, she heard a loud voice from God instructing her to turn her car around and head straight to her office instead.

Despite her initial hesitation, she obeyed the instruction and drove to her workplace. While driving to her office, she tuned in to the morning prayer programme, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD).

Upon arriving at her business premises, she felt instructed by the same voice to grab a tissue and begin wiping down her outdoor signpost.

She narrated:

"I picked a tissue and started cleaning the one outside. I was about three or four minutes into the cleaning when my word came from Papa, Pastor Jerry Eze!"

While she was actively cleaning the signpost, Pastor Jerry Eze began to prophesy on the live broadcast, instructing listeners to begin a spiritual and physical cleanup. The prophecy from the man of God, according to her, confirmed her spiritual encounter.

She said:

"I screamed! I screamed! I was going to the gym before this word came. That was when I decided to record this and post. God is real! If you don't believe in God, you better start believing."

Reactions as NSPPD member recieves heavenly prophecy

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the businesswoman's post below:

Ego Oyibo said:

"He is actually a wonderful God. 🥰"

Tinaluxurycollection said:

"Make I run go clean my own."

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"I did not meet this by accident, God, I am clearing already, I am wiping, God, I will come back to testify, Lord."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Jerry Eze reunites with daughter after international award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter Samara Eze won first place at the 2026 Future Problem Solving International Conference in Texas, USA.

Source: Legit.ng