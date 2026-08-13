Political analyst Omotayo Yusuf shared his assessment of Governor Seyi Makinde's chances in the 2027 presidential race

Makinde is contesting the 2027 presidency under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in what is his first attempt at the top office

Yusuf spoke to Legit.ng about what Makinde's presidential ambition means for the broader political landscape ahead of 2027

A political analyst has cast doubt on Governor Seyi Makinde's ability to make a meaningful impact in the 2027 presidential election, describing his ambition as too early in its development to challenge the incumbent.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator and analyst, told Legit.ng in an interview that Makinde's presidential bid, which he is pursuing under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), is still far too new to carry serious weight on the national stage.

Analyst projects fate of Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027 presidential election Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Yusuf noted that the low visibility of Makinde's presidential campaign was itself telling, saying that the fact that many people could easily forget he was even in the race spoke volumes about where his ambition currently stands.

Makinde's long road ahead

The analyst drew a parallel between Makinde's current presidential pursuit and his earlier governorship attempts in Oyo State, pointing out that the governor had contested the governorship more than once before he eventually won. Yusuf suggested the same pattern could apply to the presidency.

Yusuf said:

"His presidential ambition is in its infancy. This is the first time he's running for president, and so it is understandable that it is still water weight. Maybe in an election cycle, he would have garnered enough support to begin to move the needle."

He added that Makinde appeared to be playing a long game, positioning himself for future cycles rather than mounting a serious challenge in 2027.

Yusuf told Legit.ng:

"He's playing the long game, which is understandable, but it's not going to yield any substantial results."

Makinde: No dent in the incumbent's ambition

Yusuf was careful to separate his analysis from any judgement of Makinde's record as governor of Oyo State, saying his comments were strictly about the presidential contest. On that front, however, he was blunt: Makinde did not have the political weight to challenge the incumbent at this stage.

"I don't see him making a dent in the incumbent's ambition," he said, adding that the journey was only beginning for the governor and that the ambition might not be ending in 2027 either.

Yusuf's remarks suggest that while Makinde's entry into the presidential race signals future intent, the 2027 election is unlikely to produce a breakthrough for the Oyo State governor.

Makinde sends message to Oyo guber candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, called out governorship candidates who have been attacking him on the campaign trail.

Makinde, who cannot run for a third term, said candidates should direct their criticism at a named opponent instead.

The governor urged Oyo voters to demand concrete plans from candidates before deciding who to support in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng