Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has found herself at the centre of a fresh controversy

This came after she commented on the post Baba Ijesha made welcoming his newborn

Legit.ng recalls that the embattled actor was arrested for allegedly abusing a minor

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko joined the list of celebrities rejoicing with celebrity designer Luminee following the birth of her newborn baby with actor Baba Ijesha.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba actor, who was imprisoned for allegedly molesting a minor, announced that he had welcomed a child with the celebrity stylist.

Fans react as Destiny Etiko celebrates Baba Ijesha’s newborn after prison release. Credit: @destinyetiko, @babaijesha_legit

Source: Instagram

He said that God had been writing his story and had given him more than he prayed for: a wife and now a baby boy.

Confirming the news, Luminee expressed her excitement and joy at their baby’s birth. She affirmed her love for Ijesha, saying he is one in a million and his heart is pure.

While many have condemned her decision to stand by the actor, some celebrities took to her comment section to celebrate with her.

Destiny Etiko wrote, “My woman.”

Destiny Etiko faces backlash for celebrating Baba Ijesha’s newborn. Credit: @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

Bisola Badmus wrote, “Congratulations, Egbon mi.”

Yomi Fabiyi wrote: “Congratulations, Lu’jesha. Baba na boy.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Destiny Etiko finally broke her silence after edited pictures of her in a bandage in an operating room went viral on Facebook.

The pictures began to surface online after popular Ghanaian seer Karma President spoke about the actress’s alleged involvement in body enhancement.

He also warned the actress against undergoing any further surgery.

Reacting in a video she shared on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Etiko slammed netizens behind the viral pictures.

"Social media is becoming toxic, you people need to stop this rubbish, I just finished uploading my movie and scouring the internet and I am seeing a lot of things, my face being bandage with AI, na God go help me judge all of you. This is very wrong. Anybody planning for me to have an operation, it is your family and your generation that will have such operation," she said.

The Nollywood actress also responded to a video circulating online, fueling rumours about a renewed feud with her colleague, Lizzy Gold.

According to Etiko, the video in circulation was from years back when she and Lizzy reached an agreement to give their YouTube channels visibility.

"I woke up to people making videos of me and my friend Lizzy. The video was made years ago; we agreed to it to give our YouTube channels visibility. When we had our disagreement, it was never like this," she said.

"My friend Lizzy and I will never fight, so stop wasting your energy looking for a dispute where peace and love live in abundance," Etiko added in a caption.

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's comments

Destiny Etiko’s congratulatory messages have sparked mixed reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Iferuby said:

" @destinyetikoofficial are u for real?"

olye said:

"@destinyetikoofficial which woman?"

Loveth m said:

"He has served his term; it doesn’t stop that he is a s:ex offe:nder and one of the consequences of such heavy cr:ime is the stigma follows it forever but that wasn’t my point: my point is you saying some of their dad’s do worse: so does that mean you should start patting offe:nders on the back? Why are we condemning bo:ko harams who are returned into society? After all they also served their times. Please let’s be wary of things we support, especially publicly. If your daughter ever gets assaulted, you wouldn’t want anyone to say what you’re confidently saying."

emraaj said:

"@destinyetikoofficial shey gbogbo e de wa okay?"

Lizzy Gold speaks on fallout with Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng previously reported that Lizzy Gold celebrated Destiny Etiko’s birthday with a note reflecting on their reconciliation after a two-year fallout caused by gossip in Nollywood. She admitted that she missed Destiny during their estrangement.

The actress praised her beautiful soul and vowed to avoid gossip-driven conflicts, wishing her friend abundant blessings, joy, and lasting friendship.

Source: Legit.ng