Nickelodeon All That Actress Christy Knowings Dies at 46
- Christy Knowings, who starred on Nickelodeon's All That from 1997 to 1999, passed away at age 46
- The actress shared the screen with Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes during her three seasons on the beloved kids' show
- Kenan Thompson broke his silence with an emotional tribute to his late co-star on Instagram
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Christy Knowings, the actress who became a familiar face to a generation of young viewers through her appearances on Nickelodeon's hit sketch comedy series *All That*, has died.
She was 46 years old, reports Yahoo News.
Knowings was a cast member on the show for three seasons, from 1997 to 1999, during a period when the series featured future stars Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes.
Her recurring characters won her a loyal fanbase, particularly Brenda Stone, a no-nonsense news anchor, and the unforgettable Jessica from the "Whateverrrr!" sketches she performed alongside Bynes.
Christy Knowings on Life After All That
After her time on the Nickelodeon series wrapped, Knowings redirected her creative energy towards hip-hop music as an adult. Even so, she never lost sight of what the show meant to the people who grew up watching it.
In a 2019 interview with *Occhi Magazine*, she reflected warmly on her time on set. "Being on 'All That' was definitely an incredible experience," she said.
"I enjoy being a part of something so legendary that has brought so many people joy. Fans frequently mention how much my appearance on the show meant to them."
Kenan Thompson Pays Tribute
News of her passing prompted an outpouring of grief from former colleagues, with Kenan Thompson among the first to publicly mourn her loss, reports USA Today.
The Saturday Night Live star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram shortly after the news broke.
Thompson wrote.
"Man, this one hit hard!!! Rest well, Christy!!! Never expected this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a true one and one of the funniest people around!!! I'm going to miss you, buddy!!!"
Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.
The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.
Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.