Christy Knowings, who starred on Nickelodeon's All That from 1997 to 1999, passed away at age 46

The actress shared the screen with Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes during her three seasons on the beloved kids' show

Kenan Thompson broke his silence with an emotional tribute to his late co-star on Instagram

Christy Knowings, the actress who became a familiar face to a generation of young viewers through her appearances on Nickelodeon's hit sketch comedy series *All That*, has died.

She was 46 years old, reports Yahoo News.

Knowings was a cast member on the show for three seasons, from 1997 to 1999, during a period when the series featured future stars Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes.

Her recurring characters won her a loyal fanbase, particularly Brenda Stone, a no-nonsense news anchor, and the unforgettable Jessica from the "Whateverrrr!" sketches she performed alongside Bynes.

Christy Knowings passed away at the age of 46. Photos: Christy Knowings.

Source: Instagram

Christy Knowings on Life After All That

After her time on the Nickelodeon series wrapped, Knowings redirected her creative energy towards hip-hop music as an adult. Even so, she never lost sight of what the show meant to the people who grew up watching it.

In a 2019 interview with *Occhi Magazine*, she reflected warmly on her time on set. "Being on 'All That' was definitely an incredible experience," she said.

"I enjoy being a part of something so legendary that has brought so many people joy. Fans frequently mention how much my appearance on the show meant to them."

Kenan Thompson Pays Tribute

News of her passing prompted an outpouring of grief from former colleagues, with Kenan Thompson among the first to publicly mourn her loss, reports USA Today.

The Saturday Night Live star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Thompson wrote.

"Man, this one hit hard!!! Rest well, Christy!!! Never expected this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a true one and one of the funniest people around!!! I'm going to miss you, buddy!!!"

Kenan Thompson was among the first to publicly mourn Christy Knowings' loss. Photo: Christy Knowings.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng