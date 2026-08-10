Türkiye has launched an official government website that allows foreigners from any country in the world to search for jobs

The platform serves both job seekers and employers, allowing companies to recruit staff and trainees through the same portal

Foreigners can search by skill set on the website to generate relevant job listings and submit applications directly

Türkiye has become the latest country to offer an official online platform connecting foreign job seekers with employers, joining a growing list of nations that have made their labour markets more accessible to international applicants.

The Turkish Employment Agency has made the portal available at www.iskur.gov.tr, a government-run website designed to bridge the gap between companies looking for talent and individuals searching for work opportunities in the country.

Türkiye publishes job website where foreigners can find and apply for jobs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

How the Türkiye job portal works

The platform is open to nationals from any country in the world, meaning applicants do not need to already be based in Türkiye to explore what is on offer. Users simply enter their skills into the search bar to generate a list of relevant roles and can then apply directly for any position that suits their background and experience.

The website is not exclusively for job hunters. Businesses and organisations can also use the platform to post job vacancies and search for suitable candidates, including those looking to take on trainees. This dual function makes it useful for both sides of the hiring process.

Job markets: Türkiye joins other countries

Türkiye's move places it alongside several European and global destinations that have established dedicated online channels to attract foreign workers.

Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark have previously introduced similar systems aimed at addressing labour shortages and simplifying the recruitment process for international talent.

For Nigerians and other Africans navigating the japa wave, the availability of such platforms in multiple countries represents an expanding range of options for those seeking legitimate employment pathways abroad. The Türkiye portal requires no special eligibility criteria to browse, making it one of the more accessible starting points for anyone exploring opportunities in the country.

Saudi Arabia unveils job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia launched an official website where foreigners can search for jobs by entering their skills.

The platform allows international job seekers to find available vacancies, apply for suitable roles, and potentially relocate to Saudi Arabia to earn in Saudi riyals.

Source: Legit.ng