Ini Dima-Okojie marked her birthday with an emotional announcement as she revealed that she had welcomed her first child

The actress shared postpartum photos and opened up about the challenges, rewards and lessons of caring for her newborn son

Fans and celebrity colleagues flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages as they celebrated both her birthday and her new motherhood

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has welcomed her first child with her husband, Dr Abasi Ene-Obong, and the news came in the most personal way possible, shared on the very day she turned a year older.

The actress marked her birthday on June 24 by posting postpartum photos on Instagram, choosing to skip her usual birthday photoshoot for something far more meaningful.

Ini Dima-Okojie shares an emotional Instagram update to reveal she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband. Photo: inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram page along with mother‑and‑newborn hospital photos, the actress explained that this year felt different from every birthday before it.

"This year, none of that felt quite right. Instead, I'm sharing a photo from the day my son was born. The day my life changed forever."

Ini Dima-Okojie described motherhood as the most humbling and rewarding role she has ever taken on, admitting that the weeks since her son's birth have been both overwhelming and beautiful.

"There is no role I have ever played that has humbled me, stretched me, challenged me, or filled my heart quite like this one."

The beautiful actress spoke fondly of her newborn son, describing him as a tiny human with the sweetest dimples, and said the experience has given her a new level of respect for mothers everywhere.

She also thanked fans for the love and support shown to her during this new chapter of her life.

Reactions have continued to flood in from fans and fellow actresses, including Nancy Isime, Kiekie, Kehinde Bankole, and Uche Jombo, all celebrating the new addition to her family alongside her birthday.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Fans, colleagues react to Ini Dima-Okojie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many celebrities and well-wishers stormed her page to shower her with congratulatory messages.

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Happy Birthday Chocolate Mummyyyyy 🥹❤️❤️❤️ What a beautiful Chapter🥹🤩❤️"

@kie_kie__:

"Awwwww. 😍😍😍😍"

@kehindebankole:

"Sweet Mummy, huge congratulations, Wishing you the warmest, happiest and sweetest of birthdays. 🎉 🎂😍"

@uchejombo:

"Congratulations baby❤️"

@efeirele:

"Congratulations my darling! And happy birthday 😍"

@ree__starr:

"Omg 🥹❤️, congratulations gorgeous mummy and happy birthday 😍😍😍💃🏻"

@yourclosetmatters:

"Congrats and happy birthday to our own Yummy Mummy Ini😍😍 Your new age is gracefully blessed. The Lord keep and preserve your little human 🥰"

Fans and celebrity friends congratulate Ini Dima-Okojie as the actress shares the exciting news of her first child's birth. Photo: inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

Ini Dima-Okojie shares pregnancy cravings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ini Dima-Okojie shared a funny video detailing her pregnancy craving for local rice and stew.

The actress sent her aides to buy the food, but had to cry on the phone before the restaurant manager agreed to sell extra portions to her.

The manager granted her request only after hearing she was pregnant, prompting laughter from fans who related to her experience.

Source: Legit.ng