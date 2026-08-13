Portable publicly appreciated Sina Rambo, son of Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, after receiving a N3 million gift from him

The street artist shared proof of his chat with Sina Rambo and revealed why he keeps calling out Davido publicly

Portable also praised Governor Adeleke and predicted the governor would win another term in office

Street musician Portable has taken to social media to shower praise on Sina Rambo, the son of Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, following a generous cash gift from the younger Adeleke.

In a video collage posted online on 13 August 2026 and delivered in Yoruba language, Portable revealed that Sina Rambo was pleased with comments he had made about his father and rewarded him with N3 million in response.

Reactions as Portable thanks Sina Rambo for N3 million gift, begs him to connect him with Davido. Photo credit@davido/@sinarambo/@davido

Source: Instagram

The singer expressed deep gratitude and used the moment to make a personal request, asking Sina Rambo to facilitate a link-up between him and Afrobeats heavyweight Davido.

Why Portable keeps calling out Davido

Portable clarified that his repeated public call-outs of Davido are not rooted in beef or rivalry. According to him, he is simply reminding Davido of a promise the singer made in the past to support him. He framed the public mentions as a way of keeping that commitment alive rather than as any form of disrespect.

To back up his claims, Portable shared screenshots of his chat with Sina Rambo, including a promise Sina Rambo made to him, apparently as evidence of the growing goodwill between them.

Portable shares chat with Sina Rambo. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable praises Governor Adeleke

Beyond the money, Portable had warm words for the Osun State government. He expressed confidence that Governor Ademola Adeleke would secure another term in office, citing the good work the governor has done for the state's residents.

In a humorous aside, the singer admitted he had not even realised he was following Sina Rambo on social media before all of this unfolded. He congratulated himself on the windfall and declared that Davido's collaboration would happen, suggesting he now has the right connections to make it a reality.

Here is the Instagram video of Portable speaking about Davido, Sina Rambo, and the Osun State governor below:

What fans said about Portable's post

The video stirred plenty of conversation online, with followers reacting to Portable's trademark hustle:

@chiszzx22211 wrote:

"Portable no get enemy as long as money Dey involve baba Fijabi."

@olalekanisreal233 commented:

"@davido Abeg no link with him ooo na ingrate and clout chaser him be oo."

@bondoxzz reacted:

"If this link up wey you promise Portable no happen eehnn.. your mind no go touch ground."

@daddy_p19 said:

"001 wey you get hit pass ke.....No give davido chance jare."

Moment Portable fled from the boxing ring

Legit.ng had reported that a video capturing the dramatic moment Nigerian singer Portable walked out of the ring during his fight against actor Charles Okocha had sparked reactions online.

In the footage, Portable appeared unwilling to continue the bout as he walked away from the ring before the final round. His manager, BabyLuv, was seen desperately pleading with the singer to return and complete the fight.

Source: Legit.ng