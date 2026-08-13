Nigeria lost to South Africa in the African playoff, ending their bid to reach the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The Super Falcons had already fallen at the quarter-final stage of the 2026 Women's AFCON, forcing them into the playoff route

The defeat marks a historic low point for Nigerian women's football, with the Falcons missing a World Cup for the very first time

Nigeria's Super Falcons will not feature at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after Banyana Banyana of South Africa beat them in the African intercontinental playoff, ending a historic run of consecutive appearances at the tournament.

The Falcons had already been denied automatic qualification when Cameroon eliminated them at the quarter-final stage of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. The playoff offered a second chance, but Nigeria could not take it, falling to South Africa at the first hurdle.

Super Falcons fail to qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa broke the deadlock in the 56th minute through Thembi Kgatlana, before Refiloe Jane added a second in the 77th minute to make the result look beyond dispute.

A late red card for a South African player handed Nigeria a lifeline from the penalty spot, which Christy Ucheibe converted, but the consolation goal came too late to force extra time.

Historic low for Nigerian women's football

The result is the first time Nigeria have failed to qualify for the Women's World Cup since the tournament began, a sobering milestone for a programme that had previously been a constant presence on the global stage.

It also draws a painful parallel with the Super Eagles, who have now missed two consecutive men's World Cups.

South Africa's qualification puts them alongside the Black Queens of Ghana as the two African sides heading into the intercontinental playoff, where they will compete for a place at the tournament. They join Malawi, Cameroon, Morocco and Algeria, who all secured automatic berths through the Women's AFCON.

Madugu aims dig at Super Eagles

Legit.ng previously reported that Justine Madugu aimed a pointed dig at the Super Eagles over their absence at two consecutive FIFA World Cups.

Madugu promised that his Super Falcons side will not disappoint like the men, but unfortunately the same situation befell the women's national team.

Source: Legit.ng