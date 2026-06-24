Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy led a heartfelt prayer at her sister Temi Otedola’s baby shower

In the viral video online, Cuppy invoked Psalm 127 while blessing the mum-to-be and her unborn child

The trending moment left family, friends, and fans touched by her spiritual gesture as they raised her online

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy left many excited with a video of her leading a prayer session at her sister, Temi Otedola’s, baby shower.

In a trending video online, the famous disc jockey was captured leading family and friends in a lovely prayer session for the mum-to-be.

DJ Cuppy’s prayer for Temi Otedola at her baby shower ignites social media buzz. Credit: @cuppymusic, @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

During the prayer, Cuppy quoted Psalm 127, which describes children as a reward from God, and prayed for God’s divine protection and blessings for the unborn child.

While wishing her sister a safe delivery, she declared that God’s plans for the baby are God’s plans to excel, not to harm.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng recalls that Cuppy recently gave fans a rare glimpse into her dating history.

The 33-year-old disclosed that she has dated men from different professions and backgrounds in her search for love.

From models to footballers, she said she has explored different relationships over the years.

One revelation that left many surprised was her confession that she once dated a bus driver she met through a dating app.

According to her, she even paid £400, equivalent to more than ₦700,000, to join the exclusive platform.

"I've dated all kinds of men," she revealed.

After years of public relationships and heartbreaks, the billionaire heiress says her priorities have changed.

Rather than seeking excitement or status, she now desires something much simpler.

Cuppy disclosed that she would prefer a man who works a regular nine-to-five job and stays away from social media attention.

"I've dated all kinds of men, but now all I want is a simple 9-5 man with no social media," she said.

She was previously engaged to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2022 before the relationship ended unexpectedly. She has also been linked to music executive Asa Asika in the past.

DJ Cuppy’s unexpected role at Temi Otedola’s baby shower gets fans buzzing. Photos: DJ Cuppy.

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy’s video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@moe4demm said:

"If na prayer, leave am for cuppy na why I love her."

@OginniAdekemi said:

"DJ Cuppy is just so happy to become an aunt."

@officialtmode1 said:

"Baddie wey turn prayer warrior."

@HEYBIDEMI said:

"Most happiest aunty in the world."

@moe4demm said:

"If na prayer, leave am for cuppy na why I love her."

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had previously reported that DJ Cuppy shared her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied twofold.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

Source: Legit.ng