A video of Foluke Daramola at an event has generated reactions among fans of the movie star, who noticed her appearance

In the recording, she was seen stepping into the venue majestically as she greeted people she came across

Many shared their observations about her, commenting on her glow and beauty over the years

Nigerian actress and politician Foluke Daramola Salako was sighted at an event as she was walking in.

In the viral video, the movie star was seen entering the venue to celebrate with people who invited her.

Reactions trail Foluke Daramola’s look at event. Photo creditfolukedaramolasalako

Source: Instagram

She looked beautiful and elegant as always as she gently walked toward her seat.

The actress wore a see-through pink lace outfit with a matching headpiece.

Fans' mixed reactions to Foluke Daramola's appearance

In the comment section of the viral video, some fans questioned her outfit choice, wondering why she did not wear anything underneath her lace, as her chest was visible.

They added that the actress-turned-politician would have looked better if she had worn something to properly cover what she had on under the transparent lace.

However, a few others noted that the movie star is gradually losing weight and commended her for it.

According to them, in a matter of months, she may experience a more noticeable weight change.

They also noted that she has always looked good, whether she has gained or lost weight, adding that her “face card” never disappoints whenever fans see her.

Actresses who have lost significant weight in the past

Foluke Daramola’s presence and look at event get fans talking. Photo credit@folukedaramolasalako

Source: Instagram

Recall that a few movie stars have worked on their looks and lost a lot of weight, which many have applauded.

The likes of Lepacious Bose, the female comedian who went from plus size to a moderate size, come to mind. Foluke Daramola’s colleague Eniola Badmus is also notable, as she has lost significant weight over the years.

Veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu also lost weight at one point, and fans were even concerned after seeing her new look.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Foluke Daramola's' vdeo

Here are comments below:

@senayan_of_badagry reacted:

"Yall she's on a weightloss journey already wait and see her in few months ."

@tripple_dees shared:

"The camera person your heaven is view once kilode now"

@bimboadeyanju_e said:

"She’s always been beautiful. Face card na."

@eejayfashion_official wrote:

"Wearing singlet is not a bad idea. You're such a beautiful woman."

@ modupea commented:

"In the olden days our mothers were on the big size and they lived long. Please leave her alone, she is beautiful and gorgeous."

@khadee_atelier reacted:

"She is losing weight."

Yeni Kuti speaks on Foluke Daromola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yeni Kuti shared her thoughts after actress Foluke Daramola called out youths on social media for being disrespectful.

The Nollywood film star had taken to her page to note that Nigerian youths have lost their values in how they disrespect elders.

Yeni, in a reaction, recounted how the actress was rude to her years ago.

Source: Legit.ng