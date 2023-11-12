A young woman has gone viral on social media after displaying her facial hair on the TikTok app

In a video, she shared an insight into her condition and how she has been able to manage it over the years

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts with many offering words of advice for her

A Nigerian lady, Nemey, began experiencing the growth of facial hairs while growing up as a young child.

Although her family members including her mother had visible facial hairs, she grew up thinking she would be different but she was disappointed.

Lady says her facial hair is hereditary Photo credit: @nemey_baby/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nemey displays facial hair, speaks about her condition

According to Nemey, the reason behind the growth of facial hair on her skin is hereditary and not a medical condition.

She noted that her testosterone level is high and that's why she had more facial hairs than her female family members in the same situation.

"It's just hormones. It's hereditary not PCOS. I have never been diagnosed with PCOS. I take care of myself, love myself and take care of my chin", she said in a video.

In another clip, Nemey revealed how she takes down her beard whenever it gets bushy. A video showed her running a kind of mask on her chin before taking it off.

Reactions trail video of lady flaunting her facial hairs

Netizens stormed the comments section to ask questions and share their thoughts about the video.

@rubyqualitysolution said:

"Same issues (Hairsutism). Going through with it for years but this year it comes out more growing through my cheekbone down to my chin."

@hencohenry wrote:

"Honestly speaking you don't need to explain yourself. Whosoever will love will definitely love you."

@chizobac reacted:

"Thanks a lot I keep telling my friends that my hairs are not PCOS. We are hairy in my family."

@rubyqualitysolution said:

"I keep breaking out a lot (Acne) for months now used a lot not working but have been waxing for months now. The waxing helps I wax once a month."

@rubyqualitysolution added:

"We are 3 girls in my family and we all have it. People mistake us for Igbos and we are Yoruba especially me I don't even look like Yoruba at all."

@rosystorms said:

"Nne if you're Igbo, it's mostly nothing to worry about. Hair is our signature. I mean make people rest, it's just hair."

Source: Legit.ng