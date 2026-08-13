Jude Okoye’s Throwback Remarks About Mr P’s Wife Lola and Their Family Crisis Resurface
- Jude Okoye's old social media post about his brother Mr P's wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye, has resurfaced online, more than 12 years later
- The post dates back to 25 April 2014, when rumours about the P-Square group breaking up first began to circulate
- In the throwback tweet, Jude publicly urged people to stop blaming Lola for the family feud involving the three Okoye brothers
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A tweet from Jude Okoye dating back over 12 years has caught fresh attention online, reigniting conversation about the long-running tensions within the Okoye family.
The post, originally shared on 25 April 2014, saw Jude publicly step forward to defend Lola Omotayo Okoye, the wife of his younger brother Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P.
At the time, speculation was swirling that the famous music duo P-Square, made up of Peter and Paul Okoye, was on the verge of splitting up, and public opinion had begun to point fingers at Lola as a possible cause of the rift.
Jude Okoye's Throwback Post
Rather than stay silent, Jude took to social media to address the narrative directly. In the now-resurfaced tweet, he wrote:
"Pls We are all family, including Lola. Stop blaming her, this was never about her. Thank you."
The message was a clear attempt to shield his sister-in-law from public criticism during what was evidently a turbulent period for the brothers. Jude, who also served as the manager for P-Square, was at the centre of the trio's personal and professional disputes alongside Peter and Paul.
The Okoye Family Feud
The discord among the three brothers has become one of the most talked-about sagas in Nigerian entertainment for years. What began as internal disagreements eventually played out very publicly, with P-Square officially disbanding in 2017 before later reconciling.
The resurfacing of Jude's 2014 tweet, exactly 12 years, four months and 19 days after it was first posted.
The resurfacing of the post has come at a particularly charged moment, with Peter Okoye having recently made fresh allegations against his brothers in connection with their time together as the defunct music group P-Square.
Paul Okoye supports Jude
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye, after he was arrested by the EFCC.
Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court. He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.