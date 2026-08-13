Jude Okoye's old social media post about his brother Mr P's wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye, has resurfaced online, more than 12 years later

The post dates back to 25 April 2014, when rumours about the P-Square group breaking up first began to circulate

In the throwback tweet, Jude publicly urged people to stop blaming Lola for the family feud involving the three Okoye brothers

A tweet from Jude Okoye dating back over 12 years has caught fresh attention online, reigniting conversation about the long-running tensions within the Okoye family.

The post, originally shared on 25 April 2014, saw Jude publicly step forward to defend Lola Omotayo Okoye, the wife of his younger brother Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P.

Jude Okoye’s past remarks on Mr P and Lola resurface amid bitter family dispute. Credit: @judeengenees, @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

At the time, speculation was swirling that the famous music duo P-Square, made up of Peter and Paul Okoye, was on the verge of splitting up, and public opinion had begun to point fingers at Lola as a possible cause of the rift.

Jude Okoye's Throwback Post

Rather than stay silent, Jude took to social media to address the narrative directly. In the now-resurfaced tweet, he wrote:

"Pls We are all family, including Lola. Stop blaming her, this was never about her. Thank you."

The message was a clear attempt to shield his sister-in-law from public criticism during what was evidently a turbulent period for the brothers. Jude, who also served as the manager for P-Square, was at the centre of the trio's personal and professional disputes alongside Peter and Paul.

The Okoye Family Feud

The discord among the three brothers has become one of the most talked-about sagas in Nigerian entertainment for years. What began as internal disagreements eventually played out very publicly, with P-Square officially disbanding in 2017 before later reconciling.

The resurfacing of Jude's 2014 tweet, exactly 12 years, four months and 19 days after it was first posted.

The resurfacing of the post has come at a particularly charged moment, with Peter Okoye having recently made fresh allegations against his brothers in connection with their time together as the defunct music group P-Square.

Jude Okoye’s comments on Lola and the family feud are back in the public eye. Credit: @judeengenees

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye supports Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye, after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court. He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case.

Source: Legit.ng