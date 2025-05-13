The Lagos State University (LASU) best graduating student, Isioma Sybil Nwosu, has opened up about her admission experience

She recounted how she applied to study medicine at the University of Ibadan (UI) during her first JAMB

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals

Isioma Sybil Nwosu received nationwide appraisal when she emerged as the best graduating student of Lagos State University at its 2025 convocation.

The intelligent young lady graduated with a first-class in Biochemistry and had a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.93.

The LASU best graduating student shares her UTME and admission journey. Photo: @queensybil

Source: Instagram

Isioma, who celebrated her achievement online, spoke to Legit.ng on how she emerged as the LASU BGS in the 2023/2024 session, who was celebrated at the school's 28th convocation.

LASU best graduating student shares JAMB experience

The biochemistry scholar stated that she had always wanted to study medicine and surgery.

During her first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Isioma said she applied to study medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan.

She said:

“It was hard for me to get entry to university, despite being the valedictorian of my secondary school. My initial study was medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan and I remember scoring a 289 in my JAMB. I went for the Post-UTME exam for UI. When the results came out, I was two points short of the cut-off mark. So I wasn't given admission into UI.

“I had to write JAMB again. The second time, I got 287, and I had applied for medicine and surgery at LASU. I think 86% was my aggregate. I wasn't given medicine and surgery, but biochemistry. I decided to accept the admission.”

When asked what she thought about her course at that time, she said:

“Honestly speaking, I didn't know what biochemistry was before I entered university. It was more like, what I wanted versus what I got. It was through the admission that I knew there was a course like biochemistry, and so I just tried to accept the course. I didn't have biochemistry in mind at all."

Isioma shares her journey in LASU

The first-class graduate stated that it was not easy for her to get such an impressive result.

Her words:

“To be honest, if you don't want to sugarcoat anything, bagging a first-class in biochemistry is difficult because biochemistry comes with a lot of pathways, structures, and illustrations. In biochemistry, you don't have to miss the tiniest details. If not, you've missed everything”

She stated that her family and friends expected her to graduate as the BGS because she had always been the best since primary school.

The LASU best graduating student recalls how she missed her dream course due to cut-off marks. Photo: @queensybil

Source: Instagram

LASU best-graduating student speaks on Sanwo-Olu’s gift

Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gifted N10 million to the best-graduating student.

Speaking of her rewards, she said:

“I was given four monetary rewards - one from the university, one from the senate of the university, and then two from a professor in my faculty of science. Honestly speaking, the governor has been doing this for the past two years for the overall best graduating student in LASU.

“So when I was called that I was the overall best student, I just knew that I was going to receive 10 million from the governor ,and I was anticipating it.”

For the future, Isioma hoped to get a PhD in Bioinformatics and also spread her endeavours into several sectors like entertainment and fashion.

LASU Law BGS shares experience

In a related story on Legit.ng, the best graduating law student of LASU celebrated his first-class degree from the university.

The young man shared how he struggled to make ends meet before and after getting into the university.

Many who came across the post congratulated the young man on his academic achievement amid his struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng