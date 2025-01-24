One of the best-graduating students of the University of Lagos, Samuel Badekale, has opened up about his experience while trying to gain admission

Badekale, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), also shared how the University of Ibadan rejected him

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Samuel shared his admission struggle, experience in school, what sets him apart, and his future goals

Samuel Badekale received nationwide appraisal when he emerged as one of the best-graduating students of the University of Lagos in its just-concluded convocation.

The intelligent young man graduated from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics.

Samuel, who shared his results online, spoke to Legit.ng about how he emerged with a perfect 5.0 despite the challenges he experienced.

UNILAG's best-graduating was rejected by UI

Samuel, who hails from Ijebu-Ilese in Ogun state but was raised in Mushin, Lagos, said he wanted to study medicine earlier.

He was rejected when he first applied to study medicine at the University of Ibadan (UI).

The graduate said:

“I had been applying for Medicine. My first attempt was rejected by the University of Ibadan due to age restrictions. I was 15 when applying, and I wasn’t well-informed about the age restrictions. My second by UNILAG, where I was offered Fisheries instead. After my second UME attempt, I had a moment of deep self-reflection.

“During this period of reflection, I asked myself: was I pursuing Medicine because I loved it or because it was what others expected of me? Then I reviewed my biology courses, and I realized my true passion lay in areas like cell theory, genetics, and evolution. Fortunately, I came across Cell Biology and Genetics (CBG) while preparing for my third UTME and decided to pursue it.”

He stated that his parents, who were pastors, were very supportive but asked for time to pray about it. After doing so, they gave him their blessings.

Samuel Badekale speaks on relationship with fellow BGS

During the UNILAG convocation, Samuel and another student, Damilare Haroun Adebakin, emerged as the best graduating students.

They were both from the same department with 5.0 CGPA.

Speaking on their relationship, Samuel said:

“As for Damilare Haroun, he is a close friend of mine, and we had a great relationship. I was the coach of the football team, and he was both the captain and our number 10. We also took tutorials together for the class, which strengthened our bond even further. Overall, we shared a very good relationship.”

UNILAG's best-graduating student shares what made him different

Samuel noted that his mindset stood him apart when asked how he distinguished himself from other students.

He said:

“A year before my admission, I learned about Bosun Roy-Layinde, someone from my community who graduated as the overall Best Graduating Student at UNILAG. It sparked something in me and made me question whether one’s environment truly defined their destiny—or if it was determination to rise above challenges.

"That desire to succeed gave me a drive that propelled me through my first year, where I achieved a perfect CGPA. After that, my focus shifted to maintaining it, and that motivation kept growing. I believe my drive and determination were what set me apart academically.”

Sharing his plans, Samuel said:

“My next step is to pursue advanced studies in molecular biology and contribute to solving health challenges.”

He also declared his intention of furthering his studies abroad, saying,

“I want to pursue advanced studies and gain international exposure to epxand my expertise and contribute to global scientific research. In terms of research, Nigeria is far behind, and my ultimate goal is to bring that knowledge back to improve healthcare and education in underserved communities, particularly in Nigeria.”

Student who begged for fees graduates

In a related story, a graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her convocation as she recounted her experiences.

She shared pictures from her convocation and throwback clips of when she begged for school fees as an undergraduate.

Many who came across the post appreciated the lady’s efforts and congratulated her on her graduation.

