A few years after hitting a perfect grade point average (GPA) of 5.0, a young lady has bagged a first class degree

The excited fresh graduate took to social media to celebrate achieving a first class honours in law from the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNN)

Her celebratory post blew up on social media and sent netizens into a frenzy as people congratulated her

A Nigerian lady, Eweputanna Ivy Mary Adanna, was overjoyed as she bagged a first class honours law degree from UNN.

Ivy announced her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) with a nice photo of herself at her faculty.

Eweputanna Ivy Mary Adanna bagged a first class honours from UNN. Photo Credit: @notjustivy, unn.edu.ng

Ivy described her UNN feat as so beautiful and appreciated God for making it possible. She finished with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.62, years after she first hit a 5.0 GPA.

"Omgggg againnnn…. I just graduated with a First Class.😩☺️

"LL.B UNN, First Class Honors.

"So so beautiful!🥹 God did!" Ivy wrote.

Ivy's tweet went viral and garnered 16k likes and over 1k retweets at the time of this report.

See her tweet below:

Netizens celebrate the UNN law graduate

@iconrecruits0 said:

"Congratulations Ada. I just know you are a strict babe 😭."

@zara_tech006 said:

"Is that not a perfect score .

"Who said perfection isn't attainable.

"Congratulations."

@PenitentBen said:

"Congratulations!

"I'd like you to coach my Niece... She's warming up to resume her first year as a Law Student and she's targeting a First Class result! Could you please help her out?"

@oyinkansolaodu7 said:

"You fine like this con still graduate with first class Omor your bride price na 11 figure ooo make I go hustle am com pay 😂 but till then congratulations greater height in Jesus name."

@viggieoke said:

"I saw "F" and I got scared, then like 'oh thank goodness it's just your gender' 😂 congratulationssssss."

@ChrisEjiofor7 said:

"I saw your name, I must say I was very happy and proud of you."

@manlikebrock said:

"Impressive by every stretch of the imagination."

