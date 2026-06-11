A brilliant University of Ibadan master's graduate has narrated how his passion for statistics paved the way career-wise

The first-class scholar mentioned that he started helping his colleagues, which turned his assistance into a structured business

The UI graduate paid glowing tributes to his demanding university supervisor, teachers, and colleagues

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Ajasa Hameed, has inspired social media users after breaking down how he transformed his academic love for statistics into a thriving consulting business.

The high-achieving scholar revealed that the career path that now provides his livelihood began with simple acts of assistance to his peers during his undergraduate days.

A UI master's graduate who liked statistics shares how he made money from it. Photo credit: Ajasa Hameed/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate turns academic passion into business

In a detailed post shared on his LinkedIn page, Hameed recalled that his journey with data began in secondary school, when he chose Further Mathematics while his classmates avoided it.

That early foundation propelled him to graduate with a First Class degree in Statistics from the University of Ilorin before proceeding to the University of Ibadan for his Master's degree, where he finished at the top of his class with a PhD-grade distinction.

However, Hameed noted that his real success story was rooted in the experiences he gained while working on his final-year project under a highly disciplined supervisor.

Hameed stated:

"In my final year, I owned a laptop and was working on my research project under the supervision of Dr. Olakiitan Adeniyi, one of the most disciplined and demanding supervisors I ever encountered. She taught me what quality research truly looks like. Her standards pushed me further than I thought I could go. That experience sparked something."

The researcher explained that after mastering the ropes of data under tight supervision, he began helping his classmates, hostel neighbours, and eventually students from other departments with their data problems. What started as genuine assistance quickly turned into a steady stream of income while he was still a student.

By 2021, Hameed had officially structured his passion into a full-scale research consultancy.

Read his full LinkedIn post below:

"I started helping classmates with their research. Then hostel neighbours. Then students from other departments. What began as genuine help quietly became a source of income while I was still a student.

By 2021 I had turned that passion into a consultancy.

Since then I have supported over 500 students and researchers across different disciplines with data analysis and research writing. I have trained more than 30 students, many of whom are now building remarkable careers of their own.

I also want to take a moment to honour two people who shaped this journey.

The late Mr. Kaji Alimi Hausa, my secondary school Mathematics teacher whose lessons laid the foundation for everything I know today. And Dr. Olakiitan Adeniyi whose mentorship turned a student into a consultant.

Statistics gave me more than a career.

It gave me the ability to impact lives through teaching, mentorship, research and data-driven problem solving.

And I am just getting started.

If you are a student, researcher, or organization that needs support with data analysis or research writing, my DMs are open. Let's work together.🤝"

Reactions over UI graduate's passion-to-business story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Ridwan Alimi said:

"BaarakaLLaahu feeh, brother."

Master's graduate who seeks admission into UI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man shared his experience as he celebrated bagging a master’s degree at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng