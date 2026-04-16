Blessing Alims Iripia, the first female Students' Union Government (SUG) president that the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has ever produced, has graduated with a first-class honours degree

Blessing, who read Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, finished as the overall Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Calabar.

Reflecting on her road to becoming a UNICAL graduate, Blessing revealed that she gained admission in 2020 after several failed attempts

University of Calabar (UNICAL) first female SUG President, Blessing Alims Iripia, has bagged a first-class honours degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution.

UNICAL held its 38th Convocation Ceremony on Friday, April 10, at the Abraham Ordia Stadium, and Blessing was one of the graduates awarded their first degrees.

Blessing Alims bagged a first-class honours degree at UNICAL. Photo Credit: Blessing Alims

Source: Facebook

UNICAL first female SUG president's story

In a lengthy Facebook post on April 12, Blessing revealed that she gained admission into UNICAL in 2020 after several failed attempts, noting that she was working as a shoemaker and a fashion designer at Cross River Garment Factory at the time, while also volunteering for a foundation.

Blessing highlighted some of her achievements as an SUG president:

"• Improved campus transportation with 5 mini buses.

"• Awarded ₦1,000,000 to the best graduating student.

"• Sponsored 50 students through the SUG President Scholarship.

"• Secured a solar-powered borehole to improve hostel water access.

"• Championed advocacy that led to the university’s first Gender Policy.

"I also received three fully sponsored international opportunities, two was successful and one unsuccessful and applied for several leadership and capacity-building fellowships."

Blessing, who emerged as the overall best student in the Faculty of Social Sciences, stated that she was the sixth overall best graduating student.

She expressed gratitude to her parents, husband, siblings, lecturers, mentors and leaders who shaped her journey.

UNICAL first female SUG president, Blessing Alims, graduates with a first class degree. Photo Credit: Blessing Alims

Source: Facebook

See Blessing Alim's Facebook post below:

UNICAL graduate celebrated on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNICAL graduate's post below:

Mhiz Peace Egri said:

"Your journey is truly inspiring! From working as a shoemaker to becoming a record-breaking SUG President, your story is a testament to hard work and determination. I have no doubt you'll excel in all your future endeavors!

"Congratulations dear Blessing Alims."

Michael Ajor said:

"When we tell our story, we leave something behind for the next generation.

"Congratulations."

Ginini Igah said:

"Congratulations dear, more beautiful achievements So proud of you darling."

Grace Ofem Ibor said:

"Your light will never dim by God's grace from whom we receive good things. Keep building! Keep shining and be God's vessel in every way possible."

Titus Tawo Abang said:

"Blessing Blessing! We await to see the best of you manifest to the fullest. Congratulations to you dear."

Kyauta Agmadalo Iliya Giwa said:

"Congratulations once again. Quite inspiring. This shows nothing but the strong resilient spirit in you. Use this to inspire other young girls."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Calabar law graduate had broken a 10-year-old record.

UNICAL graduate flaunts her final year result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Calabar had shown off her final year result.

The lady, who identified herself as Jackson Faith Jeremiah, said she studied Plant and Ecological Studies at the University of Calabar.

In a similar post, she wrote further, explaining that she spent 5 years in school for a 4-year course and had bad results in her 100-level. Despite the setbacks she faced in her 100-level and other levels in the university, she worked harder in her final year and finished with a great score.

Source: Legit.ng