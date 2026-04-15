A Nigerian nurse residing in Canada announced her monthly salary after deductions, giving details of her hourly payments

She then gave a breakdown of how she planned to spend her salary for the month, highlighting her vacation plans

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A lady working as a nurse in Canada spoke about how she planned her monthly expenses.

She mentioned how much she received as her monthly net salary after tax and other deductions.

A Nigerian nurse in Canada mentions salary after tax deduction and lists expenses. Photo: @lifewitheniola1

Source: TikTok

Canada-based Nigerian nurse shares salary

Identified on TikTok as @lifewitheniola1, the Nigerian nurse gave a breakdown of how she planned to budget her monthly salary.

The lady stated that she was a part-time registered nurse and her hourly pay was $45.18.

She stated that she $2,441.35, and after deductions for tax and other payments, her take-home was $1,608.84

She captioned the post:

“My pay day routine as a 23 year old nurse in Canada.”

Watch her TikTok video for the actual breakdown:

Reactions trail Canada's registered nurse's pay

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Peter Adams said:

"That’s wild. After your contritions you’re pretty much making $25.00/HR. Good wage but we are all getting robbed."

03 said:

"36hrs for 2 weeks ? So what do u do when not working pls. Trynna make ppl feel bad about her earnings . Bro how do u do ur math to say the $25 ??"

Faith, RN said:

"It’s so crazy with the tax. Fair play to you. Canada pays well. The taxes here take so much. I work 37.50 hours in Ireland with 11 years nursing experience and I earn less than 30 euros an hour."

thetravelnrs1 said:

"Love that you’re intentional about your planning."

jumelles_ike_12 said:

"U studied in college or university?"

Samiko said:

"let's link up. I'm based in BC."

A Nigerian lady working as nurse in Canada mentions salary after tax deduction. Photo: @lifewitheniola1

Source: Getty Images

Another female Nigerian doctor who relocated to the United Kingdom showed her payslip as she announced her monthly salary.

She also provided a breakdown of how much she spent each month after receiving her salary, including bills, rent, taxes, electricity, and other expenses.

In a related story, a Nigerian female doctor residing in the United Kingdom announced her monthly salary after deductions, showed her payslip, and also shared how she planned to spend her money for the month.

Nigerian nurse mentions first salary as RN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse shared what she received as her monthly salary during her very first job after her graduation and becoming a registered nurse

She shared how she felt about the salary at that time because she felt that people were actually earning less than she was

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

Source: Legit.ng