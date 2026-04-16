A young Nigerian man who bought a solar inverter with tubular batteries has shared a sad experience

The individual revealed what happens to his solar system immediately the sun goes down

Many people who came across his post took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A young Nigerian man who uses a solar inverter with a tubular battery has shared a heartbreaking update. He revealed what happens to his solar system immediately the sun goes down.

The young man took to his social media page to share this and also posted a photo showing his solar inverter.

Man reveals what happens to his solar system when sun goes down. Photo Source: Facebook/Prince Don

Source: Facebook

Man using solar inverter cries out

Prince Don explained in the viral post that his solar system works perfectly well in the morning and afternoon when the sun is up.

However, when the sun goes down, something unexpected happens, which he explained in his post.

He wrote:

"Good day, please I’m having this issue. In the afternoon my solar is fine, but immediately the sun goes out it runs down, and I’m using tubular battery."

Solar user cries out over performance of tubular battery system. Photo Source: Facebook/Prince Don

Source: Facebook

After Prince Don explained in his Facebook post what happens to his solar inverter immediately the sun goes down, he pleaded for help online.

He wrote:

"Please help me, house, what should I do???"

His post grabbed people's attention, and they took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man shares his experience

Ajia Olayemi Sofiullahi wrote:

"May be your battery is becoming weak or your energy consumption in d day time is much more than wat your panels generate."

Promise Mathias added:

"Tubular battery is the worst type of battery you can get for your solar system reason being that. 1. Most of the tubular batteries in the market are expired and fake. 2. No be every installer Sabi how to install it because if you use anyhow charge controller consider your battery gone.""

Victor Abraham shared:

"Everyone is saying add water to the battery, he said he just bought the battery last month what could have drained the liquid so fast?? If the system is new, the main issue could be that the system was not properly sized to meeet your load needs, wrong connection, inverter is not charging your battery or panel not enough. Tell me the full system components."

Ziggy Ibeh said:

"Tubular batteries are problematic. Encourage your customers to embrace new technology using lithium batteries, a technology far better than deep circles. Honestly, my challenges have been very less using lithium batteries."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a solar expert told some businesspeople not to use solar freezers. He said people who sell ice blocks or cold drinks should be careful.

He explained that solar freezers may not be strong enough for that kind of work. He advised them to use inverter-freezers with solar instead.

Man installs 6kW solar system, shares receipts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared receipts online after installing a 6kW solar system. He bought solar panels, lithium batteries, and an inverter, and showed how much each one cost.

He spent about N600,000 on panels, N880,000 on batteries, and N560,000 on the inverter. After installing it, he said he was happy to leave NEPA light and enjoy his own solar power.

Source: Legit.ng