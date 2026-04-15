John Odigie-Oyegun mistakenly shouted 'APC' at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention in Abuja

Oyegun aims to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections

The former APC national chairman's slip sparked laughter, as Nigerians reacted with mixed responses on social media

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), John Odigie-Oyegun, shouted “APC” before catching himself, mid-sentence, during the party’s national convention in Abuja.

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) corrected himself by shouting ADC on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

After the slip of the tongue, Oyegun said, “No, no, did I just say APC?”

A former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, interjected, saying, “Baba, you need to seek refuge from the devil.”

The former Edo state governor replied that he would require a strong “purgative” to flush out the lingering APC reflex from his system.

The slip triggered laughter from delegates while Oyegun played along with the light-hearted moment.

Oyegun said the ADC is ready to oust President Bola Tinubu and take over Aso Rock from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s APC after the 2027 general election.

Speaking during the ADC convention, he said:

“We are ready to take over Aso Rock, and it is not going to be business as usual. I want everybody to know that because they keep accusing us that John, you were part of them.”

Reactions as Oyegun shouts ‘APC’ at ADC convention

@OgbeniOwa

This is a former national chairman of the APC. Only God knows exactly what happened between Tinubu and these individuals, but one thing I know is that this ADC is not to the benefit of anybody. It's the same old, same old politician, full of it.

@officialTifiola

This one mind dey APC. They shouldn't include him in their plans because hmmmmm. The wall has an ear.

@Beyondlimit2020

From APC to PDP, from PDP back to APC, from APC to ADC, Nigerian politics.

@gracecoin3

Let's just hope this was just an honest mistake.

@Mansa_Musa_00

See people who want to rule Nigeria them don dey forget things

ADC expels Nafiu Bala, Leke Abejide, others

Recall that David Mark's African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction expelled Nafiu Bala, Hon Leke Abejide, and others over alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion of Gombe, Abejide, and others occurred during the party's national convention held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The ADC's internal conflict highlights the ongoing struggles within Nigeria's political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Air conditioners fail to work at ADC convention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Senator Dino Melaye assured Nigerians that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention would proceed despite the venue's failed air conditioning systems.

It was gathered that delegates at the ADC national convention face discomfort amid the heat at the Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja.

Melaye vowed that the ADC national convention will hold despite the challenges, expressing determination despite logistical challenges.

Source: Legit.ng