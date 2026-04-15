Dr. Bashir Bolarinwa endorsed as the preferred candidate for the 2027 Kwara governorship election

Kwara APC caucus supports Tinubu’s re-election while advocating for merit over zoning in leadership

The Caucus highlighted the need for capable leadership to promote inclusive development across Kwara State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kwara State - Dr. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) has been endorsed as the preferred candidate for the 2027 Kwara governorship election.

The Kwara North All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus also threw its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.

L-R- Chairman, Kwara North APC Caucus, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Ezekiel Yisa, Coordinator, Lukman Musa Sabe, Isiaka Jimoh, during Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa's endorsement. Photo credit: Kwara North APC caucus

Source: UGC

The Coordinator of the group, Malam Lukman Sabi-Musa, described Dr. Bolarinwa as “a leader of proven integrity, administrative competence, and unifying capacity.”

Malam Sabi-Musa noted that the track record of Dr. Bolarinwa, who is from Kwara South, sets him apart across both legislative and executive roles.

He stated this while speaking on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, on behalf of APC stakeholders from Edu, Patigi, Moro, Kiama, and Baruten local government areas of Kwara State.

According to him, Dr. Bolarinwa’s contributions during the historic ''O to Ge'' political movement, as well as his experience in governance, position him as a credible and formidable candidate capable of delivering inclusive development across Kwara State.

Malam Sabi-Musa said that while the caucus supports the aspiration for Kwara North to produce the next governor, such ambition must not override merit.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

“The ultimate objective of governance is not merely to produce a governor based on origin, but to ensure purposeful leadership that will uplift our region and the entire state.”

The group also reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu’s second term, aligning itself with his administration’s policies and direction.

The caucus alleged that proponents of the zoning agenda were primarily motivated by efforts to secure the governorship ticket through lobbying at the state and federal levels.

The coordinator further claimed that some stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, were coerced into attending the rallies through the use of state machinery.

According to the Caucus, despite years of representation at both state and national levels, the developmental impact in parts of Kwara North remains limited, underscoring the need for a more capable and effective leadership.

He emphasised that governance should transcend ethnic, tribal, or sectional considerations.

“The focus must remain on competence and capacity, qualities that not only win elections but also guarantee inclusive governance and equitable development.”

Kwara 2027: Prominent governorship aspirant steps down

Recall that Prince Haliru Dantsoho Mahmud stepped down from the 2027 governorship race to support a Kwara Central candidate.

Dantsoho said his decision aims to foster unity and collective progress within Kwara state's political landscape.

The APC chieftain also hailed President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, and security agencies for their response to the recent Woro incident.

'Costly mistake' Kwara APC is likely to make

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Haliru Dantsoho had warned that the ruling APC risked losing the 2027 Kwara governorship election if it zoned its ticket to Kwara North.

The former aspirant had stepped down for a Kwara Central candidate, stressing that electoral success depended on numbers and strategic alignment rather than sentiment.

Dantsoho had cited divisions in Kwara North and warned that the Peoples Democratic Party could capitalise on the situation to defeat the APC.

Source: Legit.ng