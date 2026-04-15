A young lady entered the bus of a strong Chelsea fan and shared a video of the beautiful interior she saw

She also shared the advice the bus driver gave her about Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United supporters

Many people who watched the video shared their thoughts on the relationship advice she received

A young Nigerian lady couldn’t contain her joy after she entered a bus owned by a strong Chelsea fan.

The young lady stunned many people online after capturing the beautiful interior of the bus, which she shared on her social media page.

Young lady shows off interior of Chelsea fan’s bus, reveals relationship advice on Arsenal and Man U supporters. Photo Source: Tiktok/layomi556

Source: TikTok

Lady meets Chelsea fan, posts funny video

In the video, the young lady hailed the driver, who also wears an armless blue sleeve that matches the design of the car interior.

While inside the bus, the strong Chelsea supporter gave her important information about Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

In the TikTok video, the driver, who is a Chelsea fan, urged the lady not to marry a person who is a fan of Arsenal, Liverpool, or Manchester United.

Lady enters bus of strong Chelsea fan, shares video of beautiful interior and advice she received. Photo Source: Tiktok/layomi556

Source: TikTok

He told her:

“I want to give you some information, please in God’s name, don’t make an Arsenal supporter your husband, don’t date a Man U supporter, don’t marry a Liverpool fan.”

As he said this, the beautiful lady, @layomi556, responded to his statement, implying that she would do exactly as he had advised.

Reactions as lady meets strong Chelsea fan

BONNYFACE wrote:

"Alfa Chelsea…I saw this car yesterday around powerline Osogbo."

SHERIFF AYO shared:

"Everywhere blue you sef wear blue."

Big Steeze added:

"If no be fake life why you go call korope say na cab."

Berry added:

"If you be Chelsea fan and you hate Barca and Arsenal pass me omo we don turn bestie be that."

ONE OF A KIND noted:

"You fit do the rest but that Arsenal no try am o."

UTHMAN wrote:

"And you wear blue too ooo up blues."

Olacoded said:

"Maa fe Man U as how now. O wrong now."

Matvio Godwin noted:

"All this man love Chelsea to the core . Pure love."

PHIŁŁIP noted:

"I could remember the day I enter this man cab like he was just discussing abt Chelsea till I drop Aswr. Baba still tell me dat he wan paint every other things on his cab to blue."

Adé Famous added:

"I saw him man this morning we in same area."

The house owner stressed:

"Which one is old Chelsea fan what’s old doing there."

P4L shared:

"I be Chelsea fan, but e no go better for them, dem really do me bad today."

Apex_Sound noted:

"I don enter this man’s cab before oo waaay back."

OLU_GBENGA wrote:

"So nah true say nah driver and okada riders dey do Chelsea."

Sheun said:

"E go shock u say u no sabi ball reach this kain man."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a tricycle rider in Kano state has become an internet sensation after uniquely upgrading his Keke Napep. A video of the tricycle showed it had a small television inside, and it is also reported to have a rug and a home theatre system.

Keke's interior redesign impresses many people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a video of a keke that was changed to look like a car has made people talk online about how much the driver may charge.

Some people even joked that it looks like a Rolls-Royce, and said they would be ready to pay any price for the comfort. The back seat of the keke even has a place to hold drinks, just like some expensive cars.

Source: Legit.ng