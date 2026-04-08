A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has gone viral online after breaking a record in her family

The young lady explained that she started her university studies while her mates were graduating from higher institutions

She mentioned the achievement she made in her department and also the record that she broke in her family

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who gained admission into the university while her mates were graduating, is trending online as she finishes with a first-class degree and also sets a new record in her family.

The young lady said she started her academic activities at the university at a very late period of her life, and there were some days she cried.

Graduate of University of Lagos sets new family milestone with first-class degree. Photo Source: Tiktok/anlin_00

Source: TikTok

UNILAG graduate breaks record in her family

Despite the setbacks, she made it into the university and finished with a great result.

She wrote in her TikTok video:

"I started late… but God didn’t finish with me late."

"What I am sharing is not perfection or ease; it is the truth of a journey filled with pain, faith, resilience, and the mercy of God that refused to let me fail."

"This is me sharing my experience, not to impress anyone, but to encourage someone who feels delayed, tired, or unsure of themselves."

Graduate of University of Lagos goes viral after breaking family record. Photo Source: Tiktok/anlin_00

Source: TikTok

@anlin_00 continued in a similar post that she finished with a first from the institution, and also broke a record in her family. She shared:

"FIRST CLASS GRADUATE"

"Truthfully, the journey wasn’t easy. Exams tested my mind, grief tested my heart, and exhaustion tested my soul. But in the darkest moments, I discovered a strength I didn’t know I had."

"Losing my dad during this journey made the road feel unbearable. I wish he was here to witness this moment."

"Today, I graduated:"

"🎓 First Class."

"🥈 Second Best Graduating Student in my department."

"🏆 1st First-Class graduate in my bloodline."

Her story touched the hearts of many people who stormed the comment section of the post to celebrate her.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate bags first class

Corazon added:

"I feel bad but genuinely happy for the winners. The only thing in my mind is can I finish ?even when I haven't started yet, but I'm trusting the process delay isn't denial, I will also testify for the years I thought I'm wasting but God has a bigger plan. Congratulations strangers."

pecusweet said:

"This story remind me of me some how. everything was going smooth unil i repeated a gear because of a carryover my mates move forward bt i had to remain."

Dor_Cas added:

"I’m really proud of you stranger. Pls bring me back so that when I also graduate I’d share my testimony. Direct entry has shown me shege and I’m only just starting when I’m supposed to have finished. I know how devastating it must have felt and I’m proud of you. Congratulations once again."

blessed 0308 noted:

"This is what I'm going through,I just got admission after waiting for 6 good years.one of my friends just finished serving,I believe God is with me."

Hb_Cakes said:

"Hallelujah. As children of God we believe that no matter how hard the storm is, Jesus will definitely calm it. I pray for you reading this No matter the storm you’re going through right now, Jesus will calm it in Jesus name. Amen."

Kendi's aesthetics added:

"I'm seeing this video at the right time. I'm really feeling like everything is crashing. i cant read. I'm forgetting. I'm distracted. i just need God again."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate went viral after sharing her results online. The young lady, Odugbesan Oluwashewasayemi, spent 8 years studying a course that was supposed to take 5 years. Despite the extra years, she finished with a first-class degree in Fisheries and proudly shared her high CGPA.

UNILAG graduate goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a girl from the University of Lagos thought she was not smart. A long time ago, her JAMB and WAEC results made her feel she could not do well.

Even though she got average grades and was moved to a course she did not like, she worked very hard. She prayed and promised herself she would only get A’s and B’s. Because of her hard work, she finished school with a first-class degree. She was also the second-best student in her department, studying Fisheries.

Source: Legit.ng