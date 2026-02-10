Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UNILAG Student Breaks 2 Records In Computer Engineering Department, Mentions Her CGPA
People

UNILAG Student Breaks 2 Records In Computer Engineering Department, Mentions Her CGPA

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has grabbed attention online after mentioning her CGPA
  • She revealed the CGPA she graduated with and also highlighted other records she broke in her department
  • The young lady posted a photo of herself and listed some of her other achievements in the post that has gone viral

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Olayinka Atobiloye, has broken two rare records as she graduates from the institution.

The student, who is from the Electrical, Electronics & Computer Engineering department, took to social media to share her achievement.

UNILAG student Olayinka Atobiloye graduates as department’s highest CGPA holder
UNILAG student Olayinka Atobiloye breaks two records. Photo Source: Twitter/yinkaatobiloye
Source: Twitter

UNILAG student sets new record

In the viral post shared by @yinkaatobiloye, she listed several accomplishments she bagged aside from the records she broke in the Computer Engineering department at UNILAG.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Taking to her media page to speak about her win, she wrote:

“Grateful for the journey ✨.”
"Officially graduated from the University of Lagos on 21/01/26."

Read also

Graduate who saw 4.49 CGPA in final result cries out in viral video: "Very annoying score"

“Graduated Best Graduating Student (Computer Engineering) 🎓”
"• Highest CGPA ever recorded in Computer Engineering (4.85/5.00)."
"• Only female First Class graduand in the entire Electrical, Electronics & Computer Engineering department."
UNILAG graduate breaks records in engineering departments
UNILAG’s Olayinka Atobiloye sets record with highest CGPA in computer engineering. Photo Source: Twitter/yinkaatobiloye
Source: Twitter

From the above, she was able to break two records that had never been broken before, as she emerged the only female First Class graduate in the entire Electrical, Electronics & Computer Engineering department.

That aside, @yinkaatobiloye explained that the CGPA she graduated with is the highest ever recorded in the Computer Engineering department.

Celebrating other achievements, she wrote:

“Along the way:”
"– Recipient of awards & scholarships (Total, PICFI, NLNG, ISDB, and more).
"– International software engineering internships at Goldman Sachs, Palantir & Bloomberg.
"– Founded & led GitHub Campus Experts on campus.
"– Started DevSprint — a student-led algorithmic contest now in its 3rd edition."
"- Led Google Developer Groups on Campus, hosting STEM outreach & HackCon (cybersecurity hackathon).
"– Deputy Chair, Engineering Career Expo (ECX)."

Read also

University of Lagos graduate bags first class despite delay, her convocation post inspires many

“On to what’s next 🚀.”

Her story has since gone viral, with several individuals celebrating her in the comments section of her post.

Reactions as UNILAG student mentions her CGPA

@patrickebere wrote:

"A big congratulations! You truly went, saw and conquered!"

@jesu_deyi added:

"My motivation that I can eat my cake and still have it in a full piece."

@tolubabygirl_ stressed:

"I'm so proud of you, my friend ❤️You really inspire me!"

@ghaliashafa wrote:

"D.amn! Congratulations! The sky will be your starting point."

@H3ndrick_ shared:

"Congratulations Yin🫶🏽🫶🏽Can't wait to see what you do next."

@Pcreatives_001 stressed:

"My own be say will you like to be the mama of my children cause I wan make my pikin sabii book 😷. Congrats Engr Olayinka."

@GodsL00ve noted:

"BIG CONGRATULATIONS OLAYINKA ATOBILOYE."

@skidiikid said:

"'Only female first class graduand.' This one don quickly separate herself from the majority of olodos,girs."

Read the post below:

in a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a UNILAG graduate shared how she finished school at 30 after many delays

Read also

Company awards N10 million to UNILAG overall best graduating student, hails his academic achievement

UNILAG student graduates with high CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man who was an average student in secondary school went viral after graduating from the University of Lagos with a high CGPA.

He shared his result online, showing that he earned two degrees and proved that hard work can change a person’s story.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsNigerian UniversitiesUNILAG - University of Lagos
Hot:
Maurice sam Bamidele olumilua university Stable ronaldo Drew pritchard Deep love letters