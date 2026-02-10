A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has grabbed attention online after mentioning her CGPA

She revealed the CGPA she graduated with and also highlighted other records she broke in her department

The young lady posted a photo of herself and listed some of her other achievements in the post that has gone viral

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Olayinka Atobiloye, has broken two rare records as she graduates from the institution.

The student, who is from the Electrical, Electronics & Computer Engineering department, took to social media to share her achievement.

UNILAG student Olayinka Atobiloye breaks two records. Photo Source: Twitter/yinkaatobiloye

Source: Twitter

UNILAG student sets new record

In the viral post shared by @yinkaatobiloye, she listed several accomplishments she bagged aside from the records she broke in the Computer Engineering department at UNILAG.

Taking to her media page to speak about her win, she wrote:

“Grateful for the journey ✨.”

"Officially graduated from the University of Lagos on 21/01/26."

“Graduated Best Graduating Student (Computer Engineering) 🎓”

"• Highest CGPA ever recorded in Computer Engineering (4.85/5.00)."

"• Only female First Class graduand in the entire Electrical, Electronics & Computer Engineering department."

UNILAG’s Olayinka Atobiloye sets record with highest CGPA in computer engineering. Photo Source: Twitter/yinkaatobiloye

Source: Twitter

From the above, she was able to break two records that had never been broken before, as she emerged the only female First Class graduate in the entire Electrical, Electronics & Computer Engineering department.

That aside, @yinkaatobiloye explained that the CGPA she graduated with is the highest ever recorded in the Computer Engineering department.

Celebrating other achievements, she wrote:

“Along the way:”

"– Recipient of awards & scholarships (Total, PICFI, NLNG, ISDB, and more).

"– International software engineering internships at Goldman Sachs, Palantir & Bloomberg.

"– Founded & led GitHub Campus Experts on campus.

"– Started DevSprint — a student-led algorithmic contest now in its 3rd edition."

"- Led Google Developer Groups on Campus, hosting STEM outreach & HackCon (cybersecurity hackathon).

"– Deputy Chair, Engineering Career Expo (ECX)."

“On to what’s next 🚀.”

Her story has since gone viral, with several individuals celebrating her in the comments section of her post.

Reactions as UNILAG student mentions her CGPA

@patrickebere wrote:

"A big congratulations! You truly went, saw and conquered!"

@jesu_deyi added:

"My motivation that I can eat my cake and still have it in a full piece."

@tolubabygirl_ stressed:

"I'm so proud of you, my friend ❤️You really inspire me!"

@ghaliashafa wrote:

"D.amn! Congratulations! The sky will be your starting point."

@H3ndrick_ shared:

"Congratulations Yin🫶🏽🫶🏽Can't wait to see what you do next."

@Pcreatives_001 stressed:

"My own be say will you like to be the mama of my children cause I wan make my pikin sabii book 😷. Congrats Engr Olayinka."

@GodsL00ve noted:

"BIG CONGRATULATIONS OLAYINKA ATOBILOYE."

@skidiikid said:

"'Only female first class graduand.' This one don quickly separate herself from the majority of olodos,girs."

