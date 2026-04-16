Dino Melaye's unique attire at the ADC convention has also caught the attention of the presidency

Reacting, an adviser to President Tinubu slammed Melaye and made a prayer against leaders like him

Tinubu's adviser's comment about the former senator has also sparked reactions, with many clapping back at the presidency

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has joined many Nigerians on social media in criticising Dino Melaye following his unique outfit at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) convention, which took place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Melaye made waves on social media over a series of pictures showing him arriving at the political gathering in a black shirt, cap, sunglasses, and extremely wide, flowing tan trousers.

President Tinubu's adviser Bayo Onanuga prays against leaders like Dino Melaye. Credit: dinomelaye/abat

Source: Instagram

In a tweet via his official account on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Onanuga described Melaye as one of the "unserious leaders" of the ADC as he reshared a video of Melaye rocking his unique outfit while showcasing his luxury residence and cars.

Tinubu's adviser also prayed against leaders like the former senator.

"Dino Melaye, one of the unserious leaders of ADC. May God protect our nation from them," Bayo Onanuga wrote in a caption of the video he shared.

President Tinubu's adviser Bayo Onanuga describes Dino Melaye as an unserious leader. Credit: dinomelaye

Source: Facebook

President Bola Tinubu's adviser, Bayo Onanuga's comment about Dino Melaye is below:

Reactions as presidency slams Dino Melaye

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

AnelechiEmma said:

"Presidency is not reacting to economy or insecurity but to a tired political GTCO roadside stylist Dino."

Bfund100 commented:

"Because he no wear Agbada he go take steal money so he is not serious to Una , @aonanuga195 empty skull."

sunie29683 commented:

"His outfit is cool, and his tactics works, “grab attention at all cost” and he got y’all talking. I get it, Data boys will say anything that will please their pay master."

lukeeseosa commented:

"Everything na just politics for Nigeria.... Dressing fine is now an offense. APC, who do una this one."

ABBA_NDOS said:

"An African mentality is thinking that kindness or good leadership is defined by dressing. Does wearing agbada stop anyone from stealing? Yet, we still judge leadership by appearance. It’s unfortunate that someone at 60 years old is still doing “data boy” work. I am sorry for Nigeria."

dremo_dree reacted:

"Every legal mine once a time was illegal money …. They all know themselves and what to do to make the country better. Both APC, pdp, ADC are all one because you can switch to any party if ur choice anytime . Nigeria political parties is just a club for the billionaires not for helping the country and citizens."

CComhan commented:

"They react quickly to Dino’s outfit, but will take decades to react to bandits attacks on citizens. Pot calling kettle black."

What Dino Melaye said about ADC convention

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Dino Melaye said the ADC national convention would hold despite the challenges after the Air conditioning systems failed at the venue.

The AC condition left many ADC delegates grappling with heat and discomfort.

Melaye said the ADC will use the venue by force after paying the management for it.

Source: Legit.ng