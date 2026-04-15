Emotional Photos Emerge as Nigerian Army Buries General, Others Killed in Borno Attack
- The Nigerian Army buried Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Captain Ismail and others at Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours
- The officers were killed on 9 April in coordinated attacks by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in Benisheikh, Borno State
- Governor Babagana Zulum, CDS General Christopher Musa and senior officers attended the burial and described them as patriots
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The Nigerian Army on Wednesday, April 15, conducted a solemn burial for Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Captain Ismail, and other personnel who lost their lives in a recent insurgent attack in Borno State.
The ceremony took place at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, where the deceased were interred with full military honours amid emotional scenes.
Troops killed in coordinated insurgent assault
The officers were killed on 9 April during coordinated attacks launched by suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters on military positions in Benisheikh, a key town in Kaga Local Government Area along the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway.
The assault targeted strategic defence locations, leading to multiple fatalities among Nigerian troops.
Army describes ceremony as solemn tribute
In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the Army said the burial was marked by deep emotion and reflection.
It stated:
“In a solemn and emotionally charged ceremony, the nation on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, laid to rest late Brigadier General Omo Braimah, Captain Ismail, and other gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.
"The burial, held at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, Borno State, was marked by deep sorrow, honour, and reflection,”
The Army added that the personnel were honoured for their service and sacrifice.
“Their sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the heavy price paid daily by members of the Armed Forces to safeguard the peace, unity, and security of Nigeria,” it said.
Top military and state officials attend burial
Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other senior military officers were present at the ceremony.
They described the fallen personnel as patriots who died in service to the nation.
Military highlights sacrifice of families and personnel
Prayers were said for the repose of the deceased, while citations detailing their service records were read in the presence of their families.
The Army noted that the grief of the families reflected the human cost of ongoing counter-insurgency operations, even as the courage of the troops remained a source of national pride.
Commanding officer, 6 soldiers killed
Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Commanding Officer and six other gallant soldiers have been killed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Borno state.
The soldiers encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while proceeding to the location of the Troops of Sector 3, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) after they came under Tango terrorist attack.
The Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel, Sani Uba, said the troops came under an isolated Tango terrorist attack on Charlie 13 location in Monguno, in the late hours of 12 April 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944