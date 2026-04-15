The Nigerian Army buried Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Captain Ismail and others at Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours

The officers were killed on 9 April in coordinated attacks by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in Benisheikh, Borno State

Governor Babagana Zulum, CDS General Christopher Musa and senior officers attended the burial and described them as patriots

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday, April 15, conducted a solemn burial for Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Captain Ismail, and other personnel who lost their lives in a recent insurgent attack in Borno State.

The ceremony took place at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, where the deceased were interred with full military honours amid emotional scenes.

Photos Emerge as Army Buries General, Others Killed After Deadly Attack in Borno

Source: Twitter

Troops killed in coordinated insurgent assault

The officers were killed on 9 April during coordinated attacks launched by suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters on military positions in Benisheikh, a key town in Kaga Local Government Area along the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway.

The assault targeted strategic defence locations, leading to multiple fatalities among Nigerian troops.

Army describes ceremony as solemn tribute

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the Army said the burial was marked by deep emotion and reflection.

It stated:

“In a solemn and emotionally charged ceremony, the nation on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, laid to rest late Brigadier General Omo Braimah, Captain Ismail, and other gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

"The burial, held at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, Borno State, was marked by deep sorrow, honour, and reflection,”

The Army added that the personnel were honoured for their service and sacrifice.

“Their sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the heavy price paid daily by members of the Armed Forces to safeguard the peace, unity, and security of Nigeria,” it said.

Top military and state officials attend burial

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other senior military officers were present at the ceremony.

Photos Emerge as Army Buries General, Others Killed After Deadly Attack in Borno

Source: Twitter

They described the fallen personnel as patriots who died in service to the nation.

Military highlights sacrifice of families and personnel

Prayers were said for the repose of the deceased, while citations detailing their service records were read in the presence of their families.

The Army noted that the grief of the families reflected the human cost of ongoing counter-insurgency operations, even as the courage of the troops remained a source of national pride.

Commanding officer, 6 soldiers killed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Commanding Officer and six other gallant soldiers have been killed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Borno state.

The soldiers encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while proceeding to the location of the Troops of Sector 3, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) after they came under Tango terrorist attack.

The Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel, Sani Uba, said the troops came under an isolated Tango terrorist attack on Charlie 13 location in Monguno, in the late hours of 12 April 2026.

Source: Legit.ng