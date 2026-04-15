A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has shared her personal experience in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng

The young lady spoke about how lecturers treated her and how students from other departments reacted to her situation

The brilliant lady mentioned the grade she finished with at the university and her toughest year in school

A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) who had no coursemates recently took to social media to celebrate her graduation from the university and shared her experience with lectures.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the young Oluwasemilore Omobolaji mentioned that because she had no coursemate, as she was the only one in her department at her level, she made her phone her best friend.

Eksu graduate reveals challenges of having no coursemate in school. @pretty_ajiwun

Source: TikTok

Graduate of Ekiti State University speaks

She explained that her experience made her very disappointed, as she thought some students would transfer to her department, but no one did, and she ended up being the only one from her level in her department to graduate alone.

EKSU graduate shares her personal story

Oluwasemilore Omobolaji, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, explained that she never thought she was going to be alone all through, as she had expected students to transfer to study her course, but no one did.

She said this experience made her feel very scared and disappointed, as she had to go through the journey alone.

She said:

"I felt scared and disappointed knowing I’d go through such a journey alone. I also didn’t realise I would be alone all through till 200 level because I expected students to transfer from other departments to mine, but that didn’t happen."

She also spoke about some challenges she faced in school, adding that she was mostly the one writing exams alone, and this affected her mentally and physically.

She shared:

"I wrote nothing less than 10–12 exams per semester. Reading alone and taking lectures also wasn’t easy. Emotionally, I did really well even when I faced difficult challenges. It was more draining physically and mentally."

Eksu graduate shares toughest year and final grade after studying alone. Photo Source: Tiktok/pretty_ajiwun

Source: TikTok

EKSU graduate speaks about hard moments

When asked by Legit.ng if there were times she got fed up or tired and felt like quitting, the brilliant student explained that she never had such thoughts of giving up on her education.

She explained the reason, adding that her parents and family gave her the necessary support to help her overcome any challenges she faced.

Her statement:

"No moment did I feel like giving up. What kept me going was my zeal to overcome this challenge. Also, my parents and family kept me going with their constant support and help."

As she said this, she spoke about her personal experience with lectures.

EKSU graduate shares experience she had with lecturers

Being the only one in her level in her department, @pretty_ajiwun explained that a few of her lecturers did not take her seriously due to the fact that she was the only student.

However, some of the lecturers did not have any issues with her, as they treated her respectfully and like every other student.

"To be very honest, a few of my lecturers didn’t take me seriously and didn’t like the fact that I was the only student, while most didn’t have an issue with it and treated me like a normal student."

Oluwasemilore Omobolaji continued by adding that many students who found out that she was the only one in her department at her level were always shocked, but despite this, they did not treat her badly.

She said:

"Students were always shocked when they found out, but I wasn’t treated badly by students. I wouldn’t even let that happen anyway."

Ekiti State University graduate shares her tough university journey. @pretty_ajiwun

Source: TikTok

EKSU graduate mentions her toughest semester

During her studies at Ekiti State University, Oluwasemilore Omobolaji mentioned that her toughest level was the 300 level, and she explained why.

According to her, the fact that she had to do her SIWES, write exams, and attend lectures all at the same time in her 300-level made it very tough for her.

Her statement:

"My toughest semester was 300 level, second semester. Why? Because in my course, we do IT (SIWES) and also take lectures in the same semester. So I was doing my IT while going to school for classes, and I also wrote about 10 exams that semester."

EKSU graduate discusses her final year results

Despite being the only one in her department at her level, Oluwasemilore Omobolaji mentioned that she finished with an impressive grade from the university.

While she did not mention her exact CGPA for personal reasons, she proudly shared that she graduated with a second class upper (2:1) from Ekiti State University.

Her statement:

"Anyways, I graduated with a second class upper. I wouldn’t like to say my CGPA because I was close to a first class but didn’t get it."

Read the post below:

UNILAG pharmacology graduate celebrates big academic achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who was not happy with her 100-level and 200-level results has gone viral on social media after sharing her graduation story.

The young lady revealed that despite her early academic struggles, she worked hard and eventually graduated with a Second Class Upper, finishing with a CGPA of 4.18.

Source: Legit.ng