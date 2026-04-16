Terrorist groups are plotting fresh attacks on key airport and prison facilities in Abuja and Niger State

A leaked Nigerian Customs Service memo warns of infiltration by ISWAP, Boko Haram, Ansaru and JNIM

Security agencies are stepping up patrols and surveillance to protect critical infrastructure from imminent threats

A leaked security report has exposed plans by terrorist groups to attack airport and prison facilities in Abuja and neighbouring Niger State.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) issued an internal memo warning of imminent threats from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction, Ansaru, and Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen (JNIM).

Terrorists target Abuja airport as Customs strengthen surveillance and patrols. Photo credit: Livinus/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Targeted facilities

According to the memo dated April 13 and signed by Deputy Comptroller General Timi Bomodi, the terrorists are targeting:

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA)

Kuje Custodial Centre

Military detention facility in Wawa, Niger State

The report stated that ISWAP fighters “have already infiltrated” the Federal Capital Territory in preparation for attacks on the airport and Kuje prison. The Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction, working with Ansaru and JNIM, is planning the assault on the Wawa facility.

Terrorist intentions

“Their intention is to release detained terrorists and inflict significant damage on critical aviation infrastructure,” the report noted. It added that the planned attack on NAIA mirrors Islamic State’s previous strikes on aviation facilities in Niamey and Tahoua in Niger Republic. “This suggests a possible intent by terrorists to replicate the attack patterns within Nigeria,” the memo warned.

Previous attacks

The report highlighted past incidents:

On October 30, 2022, terrorists attempted to breach Wawa Cantonment in Niger State but were repelled.

Months earlier, ISWAP, Boko Haram, and Ansaru coordinated an attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, freeing at least 64 terrorists.

Many of those freed were ISWAP members linked to a Kogi-based cell. Some later aligned with Ansaru, led by Abu Bara’a, who escaped during a 2012 prison break in Koton Karfe. Abu Bara’a and his lieutenant, Mahmud al-Nigeri, have since been recaptured and face terrorism charges.

Proactive security measures

In response, the Customs Service has directed:

Enhanced patrols and surveillance around critical infrastructure

Thorough screening of visitors to Customs Commands and facilities

Deployment of reinforcements from specialised units, including anti-smuggling teams, Customs Police Unit (CPU), and Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU)

Constant communication between patrol teams and Central Command

“All visitors to Customs Commands and facilities should be thoroughly screened, and persons without a plausible reason for visits should not be granted access,” the memo instructed.

ISWAP infiltrates Federal Capital Territory while authorities boost aviation security. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Official response

Customs spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada confirmed the memo’s authenticity but described it as a “leaked” document not intended for public release. He emphasised that the content relates to national security and that he is not authorised to comment further.

The leaked memo shows the persistent threat posed by terrorist groups in Nigeria. With critical infrastructure such as airports and prisons at risk, security agencies are intensifying efforts to prevent attacks and safeguard lives.

Steps Nigerians must take against individuals on terrorism financier list

Legit.ng earlier reported that terrorism financing is a serious threat to national and global security. To combat this, Nigeria has set out strict obligations under section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (TPPA) and Regulation 12 of the Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) Regulation.

These rules apply to all natural and legal persons in Nigeria, including financial institutions and designated non‑financial businesses and professions.

Source: Legit.ng