Popular Nigerian pastor Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry announced his search for a man who would marry his adopted daughter

In a now-viral Facebook post, he disclosed that the young lady is autistic and that he needs someone who will properly care for her

He listed the benefits that whoever was willing to marry her would enjoy after the wedding

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry said he is searching for a husband for one of his adopted children.

He explained that the young lady had autism and required a partner who could look after her well.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere seeks husband for autistic daughter. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere seeks husband for adopted daughter

The announcement included details of what the prospective husband would receive once married.

Apostle Chibuzor made this known through a Facebook post by his church's official handle @Omega Power Ministry on Facebook.

He shared a photo of the lady who was dressed in a white turtle neck top and a red skirt.

He identified her as Chiemeka Chibuzor and noted that she was 21 years old.

The apostle also clarified that she was able to speak and hear without difficulty despite her condition.

Speaking further, he set out the criteria for any interested suitor who wanted to tie the knot with her.

The person had to be young and needed to be in good physical and mental health in every way.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere announces search for a man to marry his adopted autistic daughter. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

He then outlined the benefits that would be enjoyed to the husband and the couple in general.

This included financial assistance for life and a home provided permanently.

Another property would be constructed in both of their names.

Staff from the ministry would carry out occasional visits without prior notice to check on her welfare and security.

There were also other unspecified benefits to be disclosed after the lady gets married.

The arrangement was put in place to guarantee she was safeguarded, supported, and able to live contentedly.

He said:

"I am giving out another of my adopted daughters in marriage. Her name is Chiemeka Chibuzor. She is 21 years old and has autism. She can speak and hear well.

"Requirements: • The man who wishes to marry her must be a young man. • He must be physically and mentally fit on all form.

"Benefits include: • Lifetime financial support • Free house for life • A house built in the names of both (couple) • Regular unplanned supervision visits by OPM staff to ensure her safety and well-being • And many other hidden benefits. This arrangement is to ensure that she is properly cared for, protected, and lives a happy life."

Reactions as Apostle Chibuzor seeks husband for adopted daughter

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Evang Paschal said:

"Wetin be the crime of a poor man. This life no balance at all, we await the wedding ceremony. Nigeria I hail thee."

Michael said:

"Why be say nah these people you normally give out in marriage does it mean that all the normal people in your side are all married."

Chioma reacted:

"Una no go apply fast now ooooo. Not when somebody marry her now. Na una go still complain. Make i call Emeka my friend first."

Emmanuel said:

"This financial support is not enough na, No Millions? Justice for the men Biko lol."

Chibudo added:

"Daddy G.O stop stressing yourself just carry all your son's and daughter's that are due for marriage go give people wey de sell okirika then Sabi market goods."

See the post below:

Apostle Chibuzor gets wife for adopted son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to share her opinion about Apostle Chibuzor’s autistic son.

The individual spoke about the money the pastor allegedly gave to a woman to marry his adopted son.

Source: Legit.ng