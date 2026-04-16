A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom opened up about her biggest regret in life ahead of her 40th birthday

The woman shared what she wished she had done more while she was new in the United Kingdom and before she turned 40

Many were moved by her experience and took to the comments section to share their similar experiences about what she said

A Nigerian woman, Uloma Nwogu, who moved to the United Kingdom in 2013, shared her biggest regret.

She stated that she was turning 40 in a few months, and she couldn’t help but wish that some things had happened better.

A UK-based Nigerian woman shares her biggest regret in life as she's turning 40. Photo: @nwoguuloma

Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman in UK shares biggest regret

Identified on TikTok as @nwoguuloma, the woman shared that after she moved to the UK in 2013, the next time she saw her parents was in 2023.

She stated that her parents came to visit her in the UK and stayed with her for six months. Sadly, seven months after returning to Nigeria, her mother died.

The woman said:

“My biggest regret: I’d have gone home more. If I had gone home more, I’d have seen her more. Because when she came to the UK - that gap - she had gone old. My parents were old. The eyes that I used to see them was different.”

As the woman reflected on her upcoming 40th birthday, she said she wished she had spent more time with her parents before her mother died.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail woman’s biggest regret in UK

Anita Uk Diary said:

"You get mind sha. I came here 2024 Sept she came Sept 2025 stayed and left 2weeks ago."

endlessfamily motors said:

"Last month, I decided to go back home. When I told people I was around, they kept asking,Ah, you came back home hope everything is okay? But the truth is, something doesn’t always have to go wrong before you visit home. Sometimes, you just need to see your people again. Being back, seeing my siblings, and stepping into that familiar space filled my heart with so much joy. The house was alive with laughter, jokes."

Ngo_bliss said:

"Same with me, she came visiting not knowing she had cancer 4 months after she went back to Nigeria. I lost her."

Eguy blessed said:

"My parents came to visit in 2023 and my beloved dad died last year. However I was going back every year to see them."

RIPPLE XRP UPDATES said:

"The older you get the more you understand that many things we strive for are not that important. Family, love good health, that's all that matters."

EbsAde said:

"Please don't be too harsh on yourself. There must have been reasons why you didn't go home more. Reminisce on the 6 months you spent together and be thankful that you were able to see her before she passed."

A Nigerian woman who relocated to the UK in 2013 shares her biggest regret. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng