A graduate of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has shared details of his academic achievement and school fees payment

The individual broke several records and explained how he emerged as the president of the Faculty of Arts

He shared photos of his certificate, the award he won, and pictures he took with important staff of the university

A graduate of the University of Abuja, UNIABUJA, who broke a record in his faculty, has shared his experience in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Legit.ng had earlier published a story on the graduate, who mentioned that aside from being a brilliant student who represented his faculty and finished well, he also has a high CGPA. He mentioned in the story the school fees he paid at the university and also shared receipts to back up his claims, alongside photos he took with staff of the institution.

UNIABUJA alumnus recounts achievements, posts school fees payment evidence. Photo Source: Tiktok/alwahaabiy001

Source: TikTok

UNIABUJA graduate shares first-class strategy

Wahab Abdullahi Ademola explained the strategy he adopted while in the university, which helped him get a good grade and finish strong despite being a faculty president.

He mentioned that he is not the overall best student nor the individual with the highest CGPA in his faculty. However, he is the very first faculty president to finish with a first-class degree.

He explained:

"Achieving a first-class honours has been my aim and objective since when I got admission. Not only the first-class achievement but also to break some records in my school. My strategy was built on strong determination, consistency, resilience, discipline, and smart study habits. I made sed on understanding concepts deeply rather than memorising, and I practised past questions to get familiar with exam patterns, despite the fact that most lecturers in my department don’t repeat questions."

University of Abuja graduate shares success story, posts certificate and payment receipts. Photo Source: Tiktok/alwahaabiy001

Source: TikTok

First-class graduate of UNIABUJA posts CGPA

Having explained the strategy he used to get a first-class degree, he shared his CGPA and also mentioned that there was an incident in his department that affected the grades of all his coursemates, including himself.

He added:

"My main CGPA is 4.51, and a course which is a 2-unit course wasn’t recorded for me. Not only me, but all my coursemates too. It was a general problem from my department."

On how he balanced his education with his responsibilities as a faculty president, he shared:

"Yes, I’m someone who loves making it big and making a positive difference in any society I find myself in. At the beginning of my journey at the University of Abuja, I sat down and narrowed out the opportunities that were left and could still be achieved."

"My main discipline is Arabic, which was under the Linguistics and Languages Department before it was separated in my 200 level. Due to the fact that Arabic is the smallest department by population in the whole University of Abuja, particularly in the Faculty of Arts, I noticed that the chances of recognition in the school and faculty, as well as participation in extracurricular activities, were too low for the department and its students."

UNIABUJA graduate shares his academic achievement

Long before he bagged a first-class degree, he mentioned that he had made some achievements and records in his department, some of which he highlighted in the chat with Legit.ng.

He continued:

"I didn’t limit my participation to my discipline alone in the faculty. I expanded my knowledge and participation in both academic and extracurricular activities. Looking into some political records I broke so far:"

"1. In 2023, I emerged as the first Director of Academics for the Osun State Students Association, UNIABUJA Chapter."

"2. In 2023/2024, I served as the Clerk for my faculty (Faculty of Arts) under the Legislative Council, which no student from the Arabic Department had ever done since the school was founded. I was also awarded the best Clerk ever in the Faculty of Arts so far."

"3. In 2024/2025, I became the Faculty of Arts President, which had been part of my dream since 100 level. I was the first person to become president from a minor department, not by zoning or selection, but through election."

"As at then, the population of students in my department was less than 30, and I had four opponents for the same position from other departments with thousands of students. At the end of the day, I emerged winner against my opponents, with over a thousand votes from students in the faculty."

"I was awarded a merit award as a Legacy Builder. I excelled in leadership and achieved my academic goals. The Dean of my faculty can testify to it all!"

UNIABUJA graduate posts certificate, awards, and school fees payment proof. Photo Source: Tiktok/alwahaabiy001

Source: TikTok

UNIABUJA graduate shares 100-400L school fees receipts

Just as he spoke about his achievements, the graduate, Wahab Abdullahi Ademola, explained that he paid specific sums, which he gave a breakdown of.

In the receipt he shared, he paid a total of 64,500 as school fees in his 100 level.

In his 200-level, he paid 87,000 and also shared a receipt.

Also in the 300 level, he paid a total sum for his fees.

Finally, in the 400 level, he paid a similar amount of 87,000 as school fees.

Evidence of the school fees has been attached as photos to the story.

Having said this, the first-class graduate of Arabic studies at the University of Abuja shared advice with the public on how to achieve a similar feat.

UNIABUJA graduate who broke faculty record shares fees, achievements. Photo Source: Tiktok/alwahaabiy001

Source: TikTok

UNIABUJA graduate advises students

Wahab Abdullahi Ademola, in his chat, advised the public on how to make positive changes in their education and finish with good grades.

He shared:

"My advice to students who aspire to achieve this is to stay consistent, disciplined, and goal-driven. Don’t rely on last-minute reading; build a steady study habit and focus on truly understanding what you learn."

"Also, manage your time wisely and avoid distractions that can derail your progress. Lastly, always check your opportunity to make good history and work towards it. Never think that everything has been attained and nothing new can be achieved; there’s always a chance to bring new things into existence."

"I was not the best graduating student in my faculty, but I became the first faculty president to achieve a first-class degree in the history of my faculty, over 38 years ago. This record is what made the celebration louder across the university environment and platforms."

Caleb University graduate wins multiple awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Caleb University went viral after sharing photos of the multiple awards he won as the best graduating student in his department.

The graduate revealed that he studied Economics and finished with a 4.29 CGPA, earning a second class upper division. He also listed several awards and leadership positions he held during his time in school.

Source: Legit.ng