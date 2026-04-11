A graduate of the University of Abuja, UNIABUJA, has taken to social media to share his achievement

The young man mentioned that he was a faculty president in the 2025 set and mentioned his achievements

He posted his certificate on social media to prove that he finished with a first-class degree

A graduate of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Faculty of Arts, is trending online after he graduated with a first-class degree and set a new record in his faculty.

The individual, Wahab Abdullahi Ademola, took to social media to share the good news while also sharing a document that proves that he finished with a first-class degree.

University of Abuja graduate goes viral after earning first class, shares certificate. Photo Source: Tiktok/alwahaabiy001

Source: TikTok

UNIABUJA graduate sets record in his department

@alwahaabiy001 explained at the beginning of the post that he happens to be a Faculty President at the Faculty of Arts at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

Despite his position, he excelled academically and set a new record in his faculty.

Speaking about the record he set in his faculty,

@alwahaabiy001 wrote:

"Today, I celebrate a remarkable milestone in my academic journey. I am honored to have graduated with a First Class from the Faculty of Arts at the University of Abuja, and to the best of my knowledge, to be the first Faculty President in the faculty and University’s history to graduate with a First Class distinction."

UNIABUJA graduate bags first class, sets record as faculty president. Photo Source: Tiktok/alwahaabiy001

Source: TikTok

He spoke further in the TikTok video, saying:

"This achievement is the result of unwavering determination, resilience, and commitment throughout my years of study. My time in the university has been a journey marked by breaking barriers, both academically and in student leadership, setting new records and contributing to moments that will remain part of the faculty and university’s history."

"I am deeply grateful to the Almighty God for His guidance and grace in making this accomplishment possible. Indeed, another history has been made."

"WAHAB (FACULTY OF ARTS’ PRESIDENT 2025)"

Reactions as UNIABUJA graduate sets record

MARYAM wrote:

"Congratulation, my lovely friend, brother, in fact my everything. More success ahead of you, Bihiznhillahi Ta'ãla."

ayoniade40 wrote:

"For uniabuja omo you deserve the crown ooo congratulations."

ayoniade40 said:

"For uniabuja omo you deserve the crown ooo congratulations."

Zayaad 67 added:

"Big congratulations to you HABEEBIY."

PRINCESS ALOBALOWO noted:

"Mashalllah Allahuma bareek forward ever backward never bihdthnillah onto the next level inshallah."

Clavier_Dor said:

"Congratulations sheu mhi .. more success ahead."

Al-warizzy Agba said:

"The real oh oh one, Barakalahu fee beloved."

Alfa Wahab noted:

"Congratulations brother. Barakallahu fihi."

Alhassan noted:

"Barakahllahu Fihi Bijahi Seyyid ul Hujudi Allahuma Amin."

OLOHUNJUEDALO_AL AMEER shared:

"Awesome congratulations scholar Barakahllahu fii"

Hamdalah wrote:

"Well-done darling brother. Many success ahead."

Exquisite💨🤍Mee__Yah added:

"Congratulations my beloved Barokallahu fih."

Muqodam Atanda01 said:

"Congratulation to you boss."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has taken to social media to celebrate as she fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a pharmacist.

The young lady revealed that she wrote Pharmacy as her dream career in her secondary school yearbook, along with her dream university, which turned out to be the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

OOU graduate emerges top student in department

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement after emerging as one of the top students in her department.

The young lady, identified as Abimbola Adegbite, shared her final year result, revealing that she finished with a CGPA of 4.48 and emerged as the second-best graduating student in her department.

Source: Legit.ng