A graduate of Caleb University has taken to social media to share photos of the multiple awards he won and the positions he held

The individual shared several photos on his social media page and also honoured his mother on his convocation day for her contribution

He mentioned the CGPA he finished with from the university, and also his department, in a post that got many people talking

A graduate of Caleb University has proudly shown off the 7 awards he won as he emerged the best graduating student in his department.

The individual gave a breakdown of the said awards, which he displayed, and also honoured his mother on his convocation day.

Caleb University graduate shows off awards, CGPA as he tops department. Photo Source: Tiktok/thesultxn

Source: TikTok

Caleb University graduate posts his CGPA, awards

He revealed the CGPA he finished with and several other positions he held during his studies at the university.

@thesultxn dedicated his academic achievement to God as he wrote:

"God did, I did that."

In the TikTok post, he mentioned his department and the exact CGPA he finished with, after which he spoke about the several awards that he won.

His statement:

"BSc. Economics, Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 4.29 CGPA."

"Best graduating male student in Economics dept"

"Most fashionable male CUESA 2025."

Caleb University graduate emerges best student, wins multiple awards, celebrates mum. Photo Source: Tiktok/thesultxn

Source: TikTok

Aside from being the best graduating student in his department, @thesultxn won the following awards:

"Content Creator of the Year CUESA 2025."

"Content Creator of the Year CASMAS 2025."

"Content Creator of the Year ORA SET 2025."

"Social Director and head of CUESA creative team 2025."

"Welfare Director and head of the welfare team of the final year committee 2025."

"Operations manager and head of Operations team CASMAS 2025."

"Most influential male Ora Set 2025."

His achievements captured the attention of many social media users, who have taken to the comment section of the post to celebrate him.

Reactions as Caleb University graduate flaunts achievements

System notification said:

"Ahhh omo Economics hard ooo. I never see who get first class for Eco dept."

Đ₳VłĐ wrote:

"From one best graduating male student to another congratulations bro."

Dave said

"I’m rooting for myself congratulations boss."

pretty_sofiya added:

"Congratulationnnssss Sultan."

activegadgetsplug001 said:

"Congratulations bro! you look so strong and healthy."

Revy added:

"Congratulations Sultan agba chef wa?"

QWIN SHABIZY wrote:

"Congratulations chef sultan."

Xta_fabrics001 Xtafabrics shared:

"Congratulations."

miss_kikiiii added:

"And the baddest chef . Congratulations."

bigdave__official said:

"You baddd, congratulations sultan!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University shared her impressive academic results after emerging as one of the top students in her department.

The young lady, Abimbola Adegbite, revealed that she graduated with a CGPA of 4.48 to become the second-best graduating student in her department.

UI graduate bags first class, wins multiple awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan took to social media to share her academic success after finishing with a first-class degree and multiple awards.

The young lady revealed that she earned a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree and emerged as one of the most outstanding students in her set. She added that her mother became emotional and burst into tears on stage while she received her awards during the convocation ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng