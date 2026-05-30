Doris Ogala is set to challenge Governor Alex Otti at the polls months after she called him out on social media

A recent video from the Omoyele Sowore-led AAC primaries saw the Nollywood actress hit a new milestone in her political career

A clip also showed the actress' dramatic display in celebration of her victory, sparking reactions

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala was on Friday, May 29, 2026, declared the African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State in the 2027 election.

This comes after a video from activist Omoyele Sowore's AAC primaries emerged on social media showing the moment a returning officer named Ogala as the party's nominee in Anambra state to challenge incumbent governor Alex Otti at the polls.

Actress Doris Ogala set to challenge Governor Alex Otti at the polls in 2027. Credit: dorisogala/alexotti

Source: Instagram

A clip also showed the Nollywood actress, who was caught up in a drama with Pastor Chris Okafor for months, jumping in excitement over her win.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Doris Ogala, in January 2026, called out Alex Otti after she openly defended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over his recent criticism of the Abia governor.

Kalu had accused Otti’s government of merely repainting and showcasing projects he originally executed during his time as governor.

Funny reactions as AAC declares Doris Ogala as its governorship candidate in Abia state. Credit: dorisogala

Source: Instagram

The actress agreed strongly, stating that the state’s celebrated road projects were actually the handiwork of the senator’s past administration.

The video showing the moment Doris Ogala was declared AAC candidate is below:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's political nomination

The actress' victory has sparked hilarious reactions on social media as many questioned the AAC's seriousness at the 2027 polls.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

edigho commented:

"Congratulations to the people of Abia state. Your saviour is here."

uniquestellp said:

"God abeg I’m not supposed to be laughing but it’s so funny."

officialugeed commented:

"The abuse of "Dr" in Nigeria is a serious call for concern. Once they buy Honoraris Causa, no peace for us."

adanna_peters commented:

"I no understand? So I should leave Alex Otti and vote Dorris."

churchill_777 reacted:

"If they explain Nigeria to you and you understand, that means they didn't explain it well."

rosemarychiomaamaeful said:

"The people cheering her, are her real enemies, they just want to throw her out there for cruise."

iwualaonyinyeyaddy commented:

"Queen of shame , Shame of thrones, Alchemy of Shame, Shame before flowers, Mortal Shamebat, Avatar: The last shamebender, the Great Wall of shame , goosebumps of shame , Agu na shamenba , 50 shades of shame , almighty shame , extraordinary Shame."

Doris Ogala reacts to Churchill and Rosy Meurer's saga

Legit.ng previously reported that Doris Ogala reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s marriage.

In a post on her Instagram page, Ogala noted that she does not support husband snatching, but insisted there is more to what people can see with their eyes.

According to her, a man, whom she refused to mention by name, is allegedly in a “boiling pot,” and the person holding him captive has said there is no going back. She added that her post was for those who understand spirituality.

Source: Legit.ng