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University of Ibadan PhD Student Reveals She Paid N316k as School Fees, Shares Payment Receipt
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University of Ibadan PhD Student Reveals She Paid N316k as School Fees, Shares Payment Receipt

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
5 min read
  • A PhD student of the University of Ibadan has issued advice to individuals who plan on studying abroad
  • She mentioned the name of her research topic and why she chose it in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng
  • The lady shared a document that shows the total amount she paid as school fees for her PhD program

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A PhD student of the University of Ibadan, UI, who recently got people talking after she revealed that she paid a sum of N316k as school fees, including charges, has shared her experience about her course and life in a chat with Legit.ng.

Olowokere Wilson Yinka, in an exclusive chat, shared interesting things about herself and why she is studying the specific programme at the university.

PhD student at UI shares her experience studying in Nigeria, posts fee
University of Ibadan PhD student reveals her research topic and why she picked it. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Olowokere Wilson Yinka, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT
Source: TikTok

How I got admitted to University of Ibadan

Olowokere Wilson Yinka, username @Willdivah on TikTok, spoke about how she started her program at the institution.

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She explained that she got the PhD form for just a sum of N22,000 and was later called for a physical interview, something she didn't experience when she was doing her master's degree.

She spoke further, adding that she was appointed a supervisor during this stage, and she, alongside others, proceeded to the next stage.

She shared:

"Getting a PhD in UI is quite easy for me. I studied music for my B.A in UI, then proceeded to do my master’s in African Music at the Institute of African Studies, UI, which I would say is a more tedious process. The PhD form is always available in the University of Ibadan. It costs 22,000 naira. I made up master’s. This interview is where we were awarded supervisors. This is also how the institute confirms our availability as well as the topics and respective fields we want to pursue our PhD in."

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Master’s student at University of Ibadan defends project, opens up about challenges she faced

University of Ibadan student mentions research topic

While several master's and PhD students could pick or form a topic they wish to research on, the PhD student mentioned that she has always been in support of body positivity, hence her topic was in line with that, as she is not in support of any body shaming or abuse.

Speaking about why she chose the course or project topic she did, she explained:

"For me, it was body shaming, mental health, and African music, something I have been working on since my undergraduate. I am the pioneer of 'No to Body Shaming' in the city of Ibadan."
"It was after this that the Institute of African Studies proceeded to send the names of students that made it, and we were sent an admission email. We knew to expect it."
"African Studies, African Music. I have been studying music for as long as I can remember. I started in The Polytechnic of Ibadan as a way to pass the time. Now it’s an instrument to link body shaming, body confidence, and mental health—an aspect that I am very passionate about."

Read also

Master’s student at University of Ibadan shows total amount she paid as school fees, posts receipt

PhD student at University of Ibadan shares why she chose to study in Nigeria instead of abroad
University of Ibadan student shares advice for studying abroad and PhD fees. Photo Source: Olowokere Wilson Yinka
Source: TikTok

Why PhD at the University of Ibadan?

Legit.ng asked Olowokere Wilson Yinka an interesting question about why she chose to pursue her PhD degree in Nigeria, specifically at the University of Ibadan, UI, instead of a foreign university or a higher institution abroad.

In response, she explained that the cost was something she couldn't afford, as she had tried to study her master's abroad, but the cost alone could cover a course in Nigeria.

She explained:

"I chose to do my PhD in Nigeria because I simply can’t afford otherwise. For my master’s, I had tried to travel to the UK like every other person was doing, but the reality hits hard when you realise you need at least 20 million to do so. Now it’s even worse. We are looking at 40 million naira because of inflation."
"And while I know about a lot of scholarships that I could apply for, the application fee is nothing less than 150 to 200 dollars. I only need to add a bit, and that’s enough to pay my tuition here in Nigeria, and at UI especially. So the choice was clear. My goal is to be educated and be a voice in my chosen field, and University of Ibadan offers the best postgraduate education in Nigeria currently. So the choice is obvious."

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University of Ibadan student shows total school fees she paid for her PhD
PhD student at UI gives advice to those planning to study abroad. Photo Source: Olowokere Wilson Yinka
Source: TikTok

My school fees at University of Ibadan

The PhD student mentioned that she paid a specific amount of N316,000 as school fees, which included all charges at the university.

"316k. I should have a picture of receipts."

She also shared a screenshot of the payslip to back her statement.

However, she mentioned that the price in the receipt is specifically for her department or programme, as the fees vary across different programmes in the institution.

Student at University of Ibadan gives advice

@Willdivah also advised people against studying a course or programme abroad and encouraged studying in Nigeria, giving reasons.

Her statement:

"I know most people would rather get educated outside the country, and that is nice."
"However, my sincere advice is that if it's not happening yet, don't wait. If education is what you really want, you can start from here. It’s more affordable, and if you do it in a good school, you’ll be better for it. Your time is the only actual currency that you have. Don’t let location stop you."

Read also

Lady graduates from UNILAG 10 years after finishing secondary school, shares painful experience

Master’s student at University of Ibadan trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a master’s student at the University of Ibadan went viral after he knelt to beg God following the completion of his project.

The student shared a video thanking God and asking not to pursue a PhD at the same university. He revealed that many people had doubted him and told him to find other jobs to raise money, but he managed to complete his master’s programme successfully.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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