Bella Shmurda reflected on when he worked at Aliko Dangote’s packaging factory

The singer revealed the unexpected monthly salary he earned and the tough reality of life at the time

He described how the experience challenged him and shaped his journey to success

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has revealed details about his humble beginnings, sharing that he once worked at a packaging factory in Ikorodu owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Speaking during an interview on Echo Room, the artiste disclosed that he earned ₦20,000 monthly at the time, with no additional source of income.

Bella Shmurda opens up on humble beginnings at Dangote packaging plant. Credit: @alikodangote, @bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

He described the experience as tough, noting that life was not easy during that period.

Bella Shmurda explained that despite the challenges, the job was part of his journey and helped shape his perspective.

He reflected on the period as an experience that contributed to his growth, saying he has no regrets.

“I was collecting ₦20,000 per month, and that was all I had. No side hustle, nothing else. It wasn’t easy, but it was an experience for me, and I feel like those are the things I remember now,” he said.

The singer, who has since risen to fame with hit songs and international recognition, emphasised that his time at the factory remains a reminder of how far he has come.

Watch him speak below:

Bella Shmurda addressed Nigerian women who were scared and triggered by social media personality and self-proclaimed financial expert Geh Geh's influence.

Recall that Geh Geh made headlines after launching his online platform called University of Wisdom, which focuses on training men on how to handle women and manage their finances.

Legit.ng reported that some women in viral videos had cried out online over how Geh Geh's advice to men had affected their relationships.

In a viral tweet via his official X handle, Bella Shmurda advised Nigerian women on the importance of being valuable to their men. According to the singer, no man would let go of a valuable woman.

Bella Shmurda opens up about humble beginnings at Dangote packaging plant. Credit: bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

"A secured woman who offers value has no reason to be scared or triggered by Geh Geh or MKO's video/movement. My ladies, just be valuable. No man is ready to lose that. And value doesn't necessarily mean monetary," he wrote.

Bella Shmurda's interview sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Acedouglas01 said:

Everyone started somewhere

@AyeniEEyitayo said:

What a transformation

@tfisdukee

Bella shmurda na real hustler no be today

Bella Shmurda opens up on the price of stardom

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella Shmurda shed light on the not-so-glamorous side of fame, admitting that life as a public figure comes with pressures that go beyond the music.

In an interview with Naija FM 102.7, the Cash App crooner revealed that one of the sacrifices of stardom is losing the freedom to repeat outfits once worn in public.

The singer, known for his streetwise lyrics and relatable personality, said fame has forced him to always stay camera-ready.

Source: Legit.ng