A senior lecturer of Al-Hikmah University, who is serving as a UTME proctor, said he observed widespread computer illiteracy among candidates

He reported that many candidates struggled with basic computer operations, such as using a mouse and keyboard

The lecturer called for stronger early computer education, warning that CBT examinations were becoming the standard in Nigerian education

A senior lecturer of Al-Hikmah University in Kwara, who is one of the proctors invigilating the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, has mentioned a major anomaly he noticed among many candidates.

Sanusi Lafiagi, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the Ilorin-based institution, said he was confronted with widespread computer illiteracy among candidates during the 2026 UTME and described the experience as surprising.

JAMB supervisor Sanusi Lafiagi said many candidates lack the basic knowledge of computer system handling. Photo: FB/SanusiLafiagi

Source: Facebook

In a post on his Facebook page, the scholar narrated that many of the teenagers struggled with basic computer operations despite being familiar with smartphones and social media platforms.

According to him, several candidates required step-by-step guidance on how to use the mouse and keyboard during the examination.

Candidates struggle with basic computer use - Lafiagi

Lafiagi recounted instances where candidates could not properly operate input devices. In one case, a candidate complained that the mouse was faulty, only for the invigilator to discover she had been moving it in the air instead of placing it on a surface.

"A particular candidate told me, "Sir, the mouse is not working." When I asked her to show me how she has been using it, she raised it up and started moving it in the air"

He linked part of the problem to low participation in the mock examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ahead of the main test.

The mock, he noted, was designed to familiarise candidates with the computer-based format and improve their confidence.

Some candidates also lost valuable time during the exam due to poor navigation skills. He said one candidate spent over an hour on a single subject and mistakenly ended the session before attempting others, while another was logged out after failing to manage time effectively.

Lafiagi calls for early computer literacy training

The lecturer urged parents to prioritise computer literacy for their children before they complete secondary school. He warned that the ability to use smartphones does not translate to competence with computers, which remain essential for academic assessments.

Lafiagi also called for schools to introduce practical computer training at the early stages of education. He pointed out that computer-based testing is becoming more common in Nigerian institutions and even in some secondary schools.

Reflecting on his own experience, he said he acquired typing and computer skills through dedicated training, which later proved valuable in his academic work.

He said:

"Back in the days, I enrolled myself for computer training at Zerox and learned typing with Mavis Beacon which I later installed on my laptop. Within a month of training, I started typing 40 words per minute. I became so proficient in typing to the point where I personally typed my Masters and PhD theses."

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Source: Legit.ng