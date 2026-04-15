A Nigerian man presently based in the United Kingdom has recounted his brief and unpleasant stint in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai was his first relocation destination after he graduated from the university, and he arrived in the country with high expectations, after an agent promised him that a good job awaited him

However, he not only found out that the agent pulled a fast one on him, but also had to rethink his relocation plan and return to Nigeria owing to the terrible experience he had there

A UK-based Nigerian man has recounted his dreadful experience in Dubai, which was his first relocation destination after he graduated from the university.

Riding on an agent's promise of a good job awaiting him in the United Arab Emirates city, the man arrived in the country with high expectations, which were soon crushed.

A Nigerian man recounts his brief and unpleasant stay in Dubai. Photo Credit: @dinho_1545

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man's terrible experience in Dubai

The Nigerian, known on X as @dinho_1545, shared his unpleasant Dubai experience on the social media platform, thanking God that he quickly returned to Nigeria before he got stuck in the country.

In a tweet on April 15, @dinho_1545 narrated that he was put in a room occupied by 15 other people and worked in a nylon-making factory instead of getting a good job as the agent promised.

He noted that the factory work was really hard, and opined that he might not have survived a week there. Undeterred by his predicament, he submitted his CV to companies around, but was not even considered.

Without hesitation, he took a return flight to Nigeria, marking the end of his Dubai relocation dream.

"From JAPA to JAPADA.

"My first Japa destination was Dubai, thankful to God I quickly JAPADA before I got stuck in that country sha.

"I was sold dreams by this agent that there is a good work waiting for me there.

"On getting to Dubai, they first put me in a room with like 15 other people, you can only babe bed space to yourself like we were in secondary school hostel.

"Third they took me to a factory making nylon, Omo I must kpai after a week there, Omo the work hard like.

"I even try to submit my CV to companies around as someone that just finished university, the way they even look at me, I already know I’m not getting those jobs.

"Omo to keep it short, Thank God the flight I booked when going to Dubai had a return of exactly 28 days , naso I collect small money I work and run back to my Nigeria jeje to rethink," he tweeted, sharing a video of himself when he was in Dubai then and another of when he went to the country for visit purpose.

A Nigerian man shares what he experienced in Dubai. Photo Credit: @dinho_1545

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail man's experience in Dubai

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

@Taofeeq653551 said:

"Omo men don hustle o. Now to even enter Canada na serious war."

@Safebrown_o101 said:

"It's well thank God for growth. Honestly, if na me see that factory work I do do am oo with the kind situation man dey in presently."

@IbrahimAda32499 said:

"I think if you get real friends outside wey fit just set work for you,so if you just come over,you go start the work."

@Mrbhadoosky said:

"Thank God for the wisdom and ability to backtrack and restrategise. Many are finding it difficult to do. Glad you are doing great now."

@Pavchenkoo said:

"Thank God you were able to Japada. Someone I know nearly went m@d from his experience in Dubai. He was locked up for months before being deported back to Nigeria."

@tem_ocd said:

"Land agent, House agents, Football agent, Travel agent. They are all agents of Satan."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who lived in Dubai had returned home after 10 years.

Dubai-based man cries out for help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man based in Dubai had cried out for help over alleged spiritual attacks.

The man, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates, disclosed that he has been facing intense pressure and alleged spiritual manipulation from individuals back in his village.

He alleged that people from his community were manipulating his brain and actions, pushing him towards behaving in ways that were out of character.

Source: Legit.ng