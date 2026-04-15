Pretty Mike has reacted after he won against the NDLEA in a court case he was dragged into following a raid on his nightclub

The nightlife businessman’s club was raided a few months ago, as he was accused of keeping substances on the premises

What he said has generated buzz among fans, who have suggested the next action he should take against the NDLEA

Nightlife businessman Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike, has reacted to the court ruling he won against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

A few months ago, his nightclub was raided by officers of the agency, who alleged that they found illicit substances there.

Reactions after Pretty Mike breaks silence as he wins against NDLEA in court case. Photo credit@prettymikeof lagos/@ndlea

Source: Instagram

He was arrested and detained for a while before regaining his freedom after a back-and-forth in court.

In a post on his Instagram page, the businessman appreciated those who stood by him while the case was ongoing.

According to him, it was an emotional and challenging journey. He added that it was overwhelming, but he is ready to start rebuilding his business again.

Pretty Mike appreciates NDLEA and his family

He also appreciated his family and those who called and supported him, noting that the encouragement meant everything to him.

Pretty Mike commended the NDLEA for doing their best to ensure the country is free of illicit substances.

Fans pray for Pretty Mike after wins against NDLEA in court case. Photo credit@prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

He further thanked his lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who ensured he got justice in the case that lasted for months.

The businessman also appreciated God for his strength and protection throughout the period.

Fans share reactions to Pretty Mike’s case

Reacting, fans expressed mixed views about the outcome. Many celebrated his freedom and suggested that he and others arrested during the raid should sue the NDLEA.

Others alleged that the agency had already taken what they wanted and criticised the damage done to the businessman and those arrested during the raid.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Pretty Mike's post about his victory

Reactiosdn have trailed the post made by the businessman about his victory. Here are comments below:

@youndic007 shared:

"Bcos the club wan open this weekend. U se Nigeria ehhhhh I give it to." them .

@officialbollypokie reacted:

"prettymikeoflagos congratulations to you bro. So happy for you. Now lagos stand up for return of Prettymike."

@chericoco commented:

"In a working country those arrested in his club will sue and will get compensated by ndlea."

@tresure of the godlife shared:

"Him done finally pay the price. Una weh don. In a working country those arrested in his club will sue and will get compensated by ndlea

@_not.aplicable_wrote:

"See that Lagos ehn! Evidence don disappear. Owo ti kan owo but the damage has been made already."

Pretty Mike publicly bathes lady inside nightclub

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Pretty Mike trended over his strange display at a nightclub in Lagos.

A video made the rounds of the public figure’s display with a lady inside a bathtub at the establishment. Pretty Mike’s questionable moves had netizens querying him about his motives after the clip went viral online.

Source: Legit.ng