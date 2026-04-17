A Nigerian man has shared how he wrote JAMB UTME six times despite scoring above 200 in most attempts

He said his admission struggles were caused by choosing competitive schools and pressure to study Medicine or Engineering

The man eventually gained admission into FUNAAB after changing his course choice, ending his years of repeated attempts

A Nigerian man has shared his experience of writing the JAMB UTME six times before finally securing university admission.

The graduate, identified as @peterbuywin, said that despite consistently scoring above 200 in five of those JAMB attempts, he was constantly rejected from the universities he chose.

A Nigerian man speaks about repeating UTME JAMB six times for 2 reasons. Photo credit: @peterbuywin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian graduate writes JAMB six times

@peterbuywin attributed this struggle to two main factors: his insistence on highly competitive schools, like Unilorin, University of Ibadan, and FUTA. The other factor, he said, was his father's pressure to pursue prestigious courses like Medicine and Surgery or Engineering.

Man wrote JAMB exams 6 times. Photo credit: UTME

Source: Depositphotos

Speaking about his father's pressure, he said he had his own doubts about his academic strengths in those areas his father recommended for him.

"But could you believe what stopped me from getting admission? Number one, it was the course. And number two, it was the school. Number one, the course, why? I was choosing Medicine and Surgery. And to be very sincere, I loved Medicine. Everybody from the science class that is a little bit brilliant would love Medicine. But personally within myself, I know that I'm not that brilliant for me to do Medicine, especially when I can't go to a private university and I have to go to a public university.

But my dad kept saying I should do that JAMB, I should do it."

Man shares how he gained university admission

After four years of staying at home and watching his younger sister catch up to him, he eventually settled for a different course at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), marking the end of his long battle with the national entrance exam.

He said in the TikTok video:

"When we got to where we wanted to register for JAMB, my sister already knew the school she wanted to pick—she wanted to pick FUTA. She registered first. While she was registering, I thought, 'My mom is from Ogun State, let me check schools that are in Ogun State.' I checked schools in Ogun State and checked if they offered Veterinary Medicine. I searched on Google—there was no ChatGPT then—and Google said Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB). Boom, I saw FUNAAB.

Immediately, without even thinking twice, I chose FUNAAB and I was given admission. But even after that, I still wanted to do Veterinary Medicine, but I was given another course. I still did another JAMB, making it six times. They gave me another course again; they still didn't give me Veterinary Medicine. That was when I finally gave up on JAMB."

Lady shares JAMB subject topic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a female student who has written her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has offered help to those JAMB candidates yet to sit for their examinations.

The young lady listed topics in English, physics, chemistry, and biology, that came out in her exam, and those of other people who have already written theirs.

Source: Legit.ng