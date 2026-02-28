Tosin Odunewu graduates with a historic CGPA of 4.89, the highest in Mass Communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka

Odunewu attributes her success to a consistent reading schedule and daily study habits

She describes her academic achievement as significant and deeply fulfilling, evoking a sense of disbelief

Akoka, Lagos State - A first-class graduate of Mass Communication, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Tosin Iyanuoluwa Odunewu, has shared secrets of her academic excellence.

Odunewu graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.89 during the 2024-2025 session.

The outstanding result is the highest in the history of Mass Communication at the Lagos-based federal university.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, she said it feels amazing to have scattered the departmental record.

The fresh graduate with brain and beauty said she was consistent with her reading timetable.

She described her academic feat as significant, meaningful, and a feeling of deep fulfillment.

The first-class graduate said she scored 272 in UTME and also had 21 points in my Post-UTME.

According to Odunedu, she was moved to Mass Communication because she was about 1.3 points short of the catchment requirement for Law.

Speaking about what she did differently to graduate with a CGPA of 4.89/5.0, she said:

“I did not joke with my reading timetable. No matter how tight my schedule was, I tried to read every day, even if it was just for five or ten minutes. That consistency made a difference over time. I think a lot of students do not understand that reading for a short period of time every day or some days in the week actually helps greatly.

“Graduating with a CGPA of 4.89, which is the highest in the history of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos, feels amazing. At first, it did not feel real. It felt almost surreal, like it had not truly happened. But when convocation was close, it became real. I realised that I had achieved something truly significant and meaningful, and that feeling was deeply fulfilling.”

