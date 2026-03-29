A master’s student at the University of Ibadan (UI) has mentioned that he paid N186k as school fees and shared the payment receipt

The individual also mentioned that he is expected to pay a certain amount of money as school fees for the second session

He mentioned the amount and shared interesting details about his school, and also his position in the institute or department

A master's student at the University of Ibadan who recently went viral after he spoke about his academic programme at the institution has detailed his experience in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Umoru Ayotunde explained that he is currently the course representative of his department, Cultural and Media Studies, at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan.

Master’s student at University of Ibadan who went viral shares challenges of research. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Umoru Ayotunde, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan student shares experience

Also in his interview with Legit.ng, he spoke about the exact amount he paid as school fees at the university and shared a document that contains a breakdown of the fees.

Legit.ng tabled several questions which Umoru Ayotunde, known as @Straycoachradical on TikTok, answered in detail.

A master's student at University of Ibadan speaks

When asked about his course, what led him to study it, and why he chose the University of Ibadan, he spoke in detail and shared his thoughts.

In his words, he was looking to study a programme he loved, and after discovering it, he approached the Postgraduate Coordinator at the Institute of African Studies to get a form.

His statement:

"I study Cultural and Media Studies at the Institute of African Studies."

"My choice was influenced by my love for culture, history, media, and public speaking. I was looking for a perfect place to bridge the things I love. I walked up to the office of the Postgraduate Coordinator at the Institute of African Studies, made my choice, and picked up a form a few weeks later."

"The course changed not just my approach to learning, but my approach to life generally. It made me more grounded and helped me understand media analysis better. About research, we aren’t there yet, but we’re getting there."

UI student shares details of school fees

While education is important, Umoru Ayotunde explained that he paid a specific amount, a sum of N25,000 for the master’s programme form at the University of Ibadan.

After that, he paid several other fees, which made up his total school fees. In the receipt he shared, he paid a total of N186,400, including different charges.

Meanwhile, he explained that he still has about N200,000 left to pay for the session.

A session has two semesters. He paid N186,400 for the first session; however, for the second session, he said he is expected to pay around N200,000.

His statement:

"To the cost, I forgot to mention it earlier. I still have about N200,000 left to pay as my final school fees. So far, I have paid around N196,000, and I’m here to pay the remaining N200,000."

While he initially paid N186,400, he noted that additional payments brought the total to N196,000.

University of Ibadan master’s student shares experience as course representative. Photo Source: Umoru Ayotunde

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan student shares his challenges

Umoru Ayotunde spoke further during the interview, mentioning that he faced both academic and physical challenges, especially in completing tasks and writing materials.

He noted that research writing was demanding, supervisors were sometimes inactive, materials were insufficient, and there was a constant need to read extensively.

After conducting research and writing projects, he explained that he sometimes experienced rejections and had to rewrite papers as recommended by his supervisor.

He shared:

"Academically, it was research writing!!! Nobody prepares you for what you’ll face."

"The inactive supervisors, insufficient materials, unending reading, tons of rejections that come with paper and abstract writing, and a lot more."

He continued:

"I have talked about the academic challenges, so now let me talk about the physical challenges. It was a lot. My family was against the programme. My friends were also against it. Many people told me not to go ahead because of the cost. They kept saying I am the first child and should work to support my family. There was a lot of pressure from family, friends, and even my environment."

"There were also financial struggles, but I kept pushing and writing. Sometimes, I felt discouraged, but I did not give up. I stayed focused and kept going despite everything.”

UI student mentions jobs he did

The master’s student at the University of Ibadan explained that funding education is expensive. Although he received little support from his parents, he mostly funded his education himself by doing multiple jobs.

He said there were times he thought about quitting his master’s programme due to a lack of funds, but he managed to balance his academics despite being a course representative.

As course rep, he adjusted the timetable to suit his availability for both classes and work so that one would not affect the other.

He explained that he worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative and also as a writer for research and projects.

However, he later resigned from his pharmaceutical sales job due to academic pressure and focused on writing projects and assignments for classmates who paid him, alongside support from a few people.

He stressed that he was largely responsible for funding his education.

He shared:

“So, quitting moments. I had a lot of moments when I felt like giving up."

"I started my MA while working as a pharmaceutical sales representative. I moved around a lot, as my major products were oncology and prostate drugs. I visited hospitals, big pharmacies, and markets. I was also the course representative for Cultural and Media Studies, so I was balancing both roles at the same time."

"There were times I would be on the road to Oyo or other places to market drugs, and I still had to host classes. I had to create links, start classes with my professors, and be fully present, even while in my boss’s car as we were travelling. It was very challenging.

"I had many tough moments. There were times I had tests and still had to work. My boss was not understanding, and it became very stressful. At some point, I had to choose between my job and my studies, and I eventually quit the job."

"There were also serious financial challenges because I mostly sponsored myself. But God helped me through people."

"When it comes to how I pushed through both work and finances, I met amazing people during my master’s programme. As a course representative, I also helped people with assignments, which brought in some money. I had friends I could rely on when I needed help."

"Being a course rep also gave me some flexibility to adjust schedules to fit my situation. Overall, the support from people really helped me get through it all.”

University of Ibadan master’s student opens up on balancing jobs and studies. Photo Source: Umoru Ayotunde

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan student issues advice

@Straycoachradical, as he is known on TikTok, also issued advice to students who wish to study at the University of Ibadan.

He explained that education is demanding but worth it, adding that the programme at UI is both interesting and rewarding.

He noted that anyone without complete funds can still start, as things may fall into place along the way.

His statement:

“Okay, so what advice would you give to students who are considering a master’s at UI? I mean, considering a master’s is one thing, but are you really ready for it?

"Master’s is fun, trust me. For me, academics is fun. But you have to be ready to go through the rigour. There is nothing in life that is not rigorous. As long as it is something you truly want to learn, you will go through the process. So, are you ready for the rigour of a master’s programme?

"Also, if you love reading, don’t let people or the economic situation in Nigeria push you away from education. Education is not a luxury, and it is not a scam. It is valuable, especially when you are in the right place and in the right market. I am still trying to find my place, but one thing I know is that education is worth it. So if you want to go for it, please do."

"About the fees, I always tell people that once you have money to start, you can begin. Even if you don’t have everything to finish, just start with what you have. But don’t start if you have nothing at all and hope money will come later. You need at least something to begin the journey. As you move forward, things may fall into place."

"Like I said, it is one thing to want it and another thing to be ready for it. So ask yourself, are you really ready? Do you truly want it, or are you doing it because others are doing it? If you genuinely love education, you will enjoy it. Research is actually fun, even though the challenges in Nigeria can make it stressful."

PhD student at University of Ibadan trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a PhD student at the University of Ibadan went viral after sharing a breakdown of her school fees.

She posted a video showing the different payments she made, including the cost of the form, acceptance fee, and other charges. She also explained that the total amount may differ depending on the department.

Source: Legit.ng