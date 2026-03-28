A young lady running her Master’s program at the University of Ibadan celebrated as she finally defended her project

She opened up about why she felt like quitting during her stay in the school as a Master’s student in the University of Ibadan

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A lady, Nchetachi Chukwuajah, celebrated as she finally defended her project as a Master's student at the University of Ibadan.

She opened up about the challenges she faced in the 18 months of her study in the institution.

A University of Ibadan Master's student shares challenges as she defends her project. Photo: Nchetachi Chukwuajah

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan Master's student shares experience

On her LinkedIn page, Nchetachi Chukwuajah shared how she felt like quitting during her 18-month journey as a Master's student in UI.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"I defended my project a month ago, marking the successful culmination of my Master's Degree programme in the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.

"It was an 18-months long and arduous journey that stressed and stretched me, but which I am proud to have spent in the pursuit of knowledge.

"There were challenges, no doubt, and many times I felt like quitting because of how overwhelming the circumstances were considering that I had to find a balance between school, work, personal growth, and other commitments that demanded my attention. But as someone who loves the thrill of the classroom and committed to lifelong learning, I kept faith.

"Today, I look back at the events of the past months and I am so so proud and fulfilled for choosing to embark on this journey and for the discipline to see to its end through Christ who strengthens me.

"I look back and congratulate the girl who didn't give up against all odds; the girl who wasn't deterred; the girl who rose above a seeming dark phase of her like a Phoenix; the girl who dared to dream and saw to its realisation; and the girl who chose resilience in the face of doubt and despair.

"I look back and applaud the girl that is me. I am so proud of you, Cheta. It can only get better from here. I also acknowledge and deeply appreciate the support, encouragement, and guidance of family and friends along the way, which were immensely valuable. Thank you!

"As my own little way of taking the gown to town, I am open to opportunities where I can share the findings of my research, which is on a topic very dear to my heart. I believe the results will be valuable to stakeholders in the media, development, and gender-focused sectors. So, if you have any pointers, kindly reach out."

A University of Ibadan Master’s student defends project and shares why she felt like quitting. Photo: Nchetachi Chukwuajah

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng