A podcaster and blogger based in Abuja has lamented his terrible experience ever since he purchased Elon Musk's Starlink device

Owing to his experience, he advised people against buying it and shared how much he has wasted on the device so far

Mixed reactions have trailed the podcaster's lamentation, with some people disagreeing with him on the effectiveness of Starlink and offering him suggestions to remedy the situation

Kel Armstrong Amobi, widely known as KAA, an Abuja-based podcaster and blogger has cried out over his unpleasant experience using Starlink.

Starlink is Elon Musk's satellite internet company, which officially arrived in Nigeria in January 2023 after regulatory approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Abuja resident outraged over his Starlink experience. Photo Credit: AdrianHancu, Facebook/KAA

Source: Getty Images

Man's Starlink experience in Abuja

KAA, in a Facebook post on May 21, shared a video showing how difficult and slow it is to upload a file using his Starlink network.

A displeased KAA described Starlink as terrible, warning people against wasting their money on it. KAA lamented that he has wasted over N800k on his Starlink, adding that it is one of his financial mistakes of 2026.

In his words:

"Starlink is sh!t for upload in Abuja. Don’t waste your money on it. The 800k+ I wasted on it is one of my financial mistakes this year. One hour later zero upload out of 20GB."

KAA discloses that he wasted over N800k on his Starlink device. Photo Credit: KAA

Source: Facebook

See KAA's Facebook video below:

Starlink: Man's unpleasant experience elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's unpleasant Starlink experience below:

Sue Elechi said:

"KAA contact the seller or the installer to get it fixed.. In my opinion it is the best."

Emmanuel Kings said:

"Get a different installer/expert to come help you look at it again; maybe the problem might be from your installer."

Etukudo Etukudo Jr. said:

"I had mentioned it in your previous post about this. Starlink Upload speed is Poor. But the download speed is king.

"For MTN fibre X. I'll advise you to find someone who currently uses it and test it out. Learn from the Starlink issue."

Daniel Anemhen said:

"Check your STARLINK alignment using the app if is is more than 30% consider buying a Starlink stand to stand increases speed."

Ogbonnaya Chinedu said:

"I use Starlink Gen 3 in the office, I run an electrical servicing company in Aba, Abia state. I have been in the office throughout this week, and we have not experienced any downtime.

"Maybe your Starlink is having a geographical based issue (cell congestion due to mass installation), weather or the dish alignment is not proper.

"Till date going over to Starlink has been the best decision for me and our customers. Consider the above suggestions KAA."

Nkwegu Obumneme Benedict said:

"Seems it's general, here in Abakaliki, I'm getting less than 15 Mbps, which is very low for stable streaming."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on Starlink price and coverage in Nigeria and how one could subscribe.

Starlink introduces premium pricing model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Starlink had unveiled a priority plan in Lagos and Abuja.

Since February 14, 2026, the company has made its Business Priority service available in high-demand urban centres, including Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

The move offers a workaround to the persistent “Sold Out” notices that have blocked new residential sign-ups for months. However, the price is steep: N159,000 per month, roughly $99. In prime Lagos districts such as Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki and Surulere, residential subscriptions remain unavailable.

Source: Legit.ng