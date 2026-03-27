University of Ibadan student finally graduates after 8 years, mentions course

University of Ibadan Veterinary Medicine Student Finally Graduates After 8 Years, Shares Experience
- A young man who studied veterinary medicine at the University of Ibadan celebrated as he rounded up his studies
- He shared his academic journey and opened up about how long he spent studying the course and his experience
- His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate him on his achievement
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A young man celebrated the completion of his veterinary medicine studies at the University of Ibadan.
He shared how long he spent in school and expressed his gratitude to those who supported them throughout the journey.
Man graduates from University of Ibadan after 8 years
Identified on TikTok as @awedathefirst, the young man announced that he had finally signed out of UI.
He stated that he spent eight years in school and appreciated people who made the school experience easier for him.
His post was captioned:
"Signed out! Exactly 2 weeks ago, I had my final viva as an undergraduate student at the University of Ibadan.
"For 8 years, I've pushed through, and by God’s grace, I’ve reached the end. I’m incredibly grateful to God, my family, friends, and the wonderful people at the University of Ibadan for all the support along the way."
When asked what was the cut-off mark for veterinary medicine, he answered:
"It was about 57 the last time."
See the TikTok post below:
Netizens celebrate UI veterinary medicine graduate
His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate him on his achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Ajayi Ayobami samuel said:
"congratulation sir , the whole tedder hall will miss yr impact to the great hall of fame."
Victoria Emmanuel said:
"My President, congratulations on this big win, greater ones ahead."
Blowfish said:
"Please what is the cut off if you want to study the course."
Enbridge said:
"Aweda miiiii, Congratulations Egbon."
Veejhey said:
"Congratulations Beejay."
ZONE_BIG said
"congratulations my chief."
Fesojaye said
"Omo vet Kai for U.i."
Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class
The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.
He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) twice.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng